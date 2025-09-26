"The way trans people are getting harassed"- Nikki Hiltz gets real on struggles amid major World Championship heartbreak

Nikki Hiltz recently reflected on the struggles they experienced during the 2025 season after appearing at the World Athletics Championships. Hiltz had to settle in fifth place in the 1500m after clocking 3:57:08 in Tokyo.

They earned the spot to compete at the WACs after dominating the event at the 2025 USATF Championships with 4:03.15. However, this victory wasn't a smooth sail for the American athlete, after having undergone multiple changes in their life. Following their Paris Olympics appearance, Hiltz underwent a top surgery, followed by a coaching change, and navigating the challenges of being a trans athlete.

During the Citius Mag Podcast, Hiltz stated that although there were positive changes, they were difficult to adjust to, with the pressure of being a transathlete making it even harder.

"There was just so many things that happened along the way that were kind of like, just change. And like, even though they were really good changes, and I do them all over again, it's just hard. And then you add in like, I guess the state of the world right now and the way like, trans people are getting, I don't know, like harassed, assaulted, attacked, their rights taken away, and like, to be a member of that community and just like, to see that happening day in and day out.” (1:01:00 onwards)

At the Paris Games, Hiltz secured seventh place in the 1500m event.

"I’m not always going to be an athlete" - Nikki Hiltz opens up on being an athlete and a transgender person

Nikki Hiltz at the World Athletics Championships 2025 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Getty Images)

Nikki Hiltz recently opened up about being an athlete and living proudly as a transgender person, emphasizing that their latter identity will be with them forever.

“I’m just like competitive as hell,” they said. “When I get on the track, I just want to beat everyone. But I’m not always going to be an athlete. I’m always going to be trans. So it’s a really cool point in my life where I get to be both, loudly and proudly.” (via .olympics.com)

Hiltz came out as transgender and non-binary in March 2021. At the Paris Games, they became the first openly trans and non-binary athlete to compete in an individual Olympic track final.

Hiltz's win at the 2025 USATF Championships marked their sixth national championships victory in the 1500m. They also won their first Diamond League victory in Brussels this season.

