"Always my sidekick" - Trinity Rodman pens heartfelt note to brother on his birthday

Trinity Rodman shared a montage of fun family moments with her brother. In a recent social media post, she penned a heartfelt note celebrating her brother's birthday.

Ad

Trinity is an American soccer player. She was drafted into the 2021 National Women's Soccer League draft by the Washington Spirit. The 22-year-old forward for Washington Spirit has scored 8 goals in 26 matches in 2024. In 2023, she became the youngest player in the NWSL history to have 10 assists and 10 goals in a regular season and the youngest player to make 50 appearances with the team in the Washington Spirit's history.

In a recent Instagram story, Trinity Rodman shared an emotional note celebrating her brother DJ Rodman on his birthday. She expressed:

Ad

Trending

"Happy birthday to the best big brother in the world wouldn't be who I am without you by my side bro bro forever and always my sidekick"

Screenshot of Trinity Rodman's Instagram story (@trinity_rodman/ig)

Trinity Rodman was one of the most influential players in the Paris Olympics 2024 campaign. Her goal against Japan propelled the US Women's National team to the semifinal and then the final, where they beat Brazil to clinch the gold. Trinity has been struggling with a back injury and played her first game on April 5, 2025 since her last appearance at the Paris Olympics.

Ad

Trinity Rodman's recurrance of back problems after her comeback

Trinity Rodman in action at Racing Louisville v Washington Spirit - Source: Getty

Trinity Rodman won the US Soccer Young Female Player of the Year in 2021 and was also awarded NWSL Rookie of the Year, in her first season as a pro. After her stellar Paris Olympics performance, she had to take a break from the game to recover from a back journey. Post-Olympics, Trinity didn't wear her cleats for the rest of the season.

Ad

She made a comeback on April 5, 2025, against Brazil in a friendly match. Trinity scored in the first half of the game leading the team to a 2-0 win. But the recurrence of the back pain caused her to take a break from the game indefinitely.

The Washington Spirit shared a comment with the media outlets and said:

"Trinity is taking time away from team activities to manage her back. We look forward to her returning when she's healthy."

Washington Spirit will be facing off Gotham FC in a home game on April 26 at the Audi field but Trinity will be sitting this one out and focusing on managing her injury and recovering.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shantnu Dobhal A sports enthusiast and seasoned writer bringing the news from the world of Olympics. With attention to details and in-depth analysis I bring you the news, updates, thrilling stories of struggles and victory from the hard courts of the sports to life. Know More