Aly Raisman expresses her astonishment as she attends LSU's face off with #1 Oklahoma with fourth-largest turnout

Aly Raisman recently expressed her amazement as she attended No.2 LSU's faceoff against No.1 Oklahoma on Friday, 14, 2025, at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She was left in awe as she witnessed the high-energy competition unfold, with the school recording its fourth-largest audience.

The 13,215-seat multi-purpose arena was filled with 13,386 fans, diving on Friday's electrifying night. The Tigers bagged a total of 198.050 points in the home arena to overpower the Sooners who collected 197.675 points.

Raisman, who stepped into the new role of commentating for ESPN at the 2024 NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Championships in Fort Worth, was impressed by the turnout and vibrant energy in the stadium. LSU Gymnastics shared a post that highlighted the multiple-time Olympic medalist's wonderment.

"I have never experienced an arena like the PMAC," Raisman said. "It's electric. It's so loud. It's really special."

Before embracing the commentating role in April last year, Raisman made her commentary debut with John Roethlisberger during a dual meet, featuring the Tigers. During the Tigers' latest faceoff, they broke Oklahoma Gymnastics' undefeated streak, which they achieved in their last six clashes.

The victory marked the Tigers' comeback from the clash held on January 11, 2025, when the Sooners outdid the No.2 gymnastics team with a 197.950-197.650 points lead.

Aly Raisman praises Paris Olympic medalist Jordan Chiles impact in collegiate and elite gymnastics

Aly Raisman during the Unstereotype Alliance Global Member Summit in New York City. (Photo by Getty Images)

Aly Raisman poured her praise on Paris Olympic medalist Jordan Chiles for her substantial influence on college and elite gymnastics. Raisman, who led the winning team at the 2012 London (Fierce Five) and 2016 Rio (Final Five) Olympics admired the UCLA Bruins gymnast for her electrifying aura and performances.

"I feel like Jordan not only brings the amazing vibes everywhere she goes in collegiate gymnastics, but she's also had such a massive impact on the elite world, and watching her have so much fun in elite gymnastics and the way that she rubs off on her teammates, it's amazing to watch it, and I'm so proud of her," Raisman said

Raisman was also present at the 2024 Paris Games, where Chiles clinched a gold medal in the team event with the former gymnast's 2016 teammate Simone Biles. In her illustrious career, Raisman has secured six Olympic medals, including three gold, two silver, and one bronze medal.

