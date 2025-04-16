Aly Raisman pens beautiful note as Simone Biles is named one of TIME's Most Influential People of 2025

Retired American gymnast Aly Raisman penned a beautiful note for Simone Biles as she was named on TIME magazine's list of the 100 Most Influential People for 2025. Raisman is one of the most accomplished gymnasts of all time and has won three Olympic gold medals representing Team USA. She has also earned four World Championship medals.

Raisman praised Biles as she was named on TIME magazine's list of the 100 Most Influential People for 2025, with the former gymnast even referring to Biles as the greatest of all time. Biles is the most decorated gymnast in history, with 30 World Championship medals and 11 Olympic medals.

Raisman wrote on the official TIME Magazine website:

"Simone Biles is a gem—one of a kind, forged by relentless hard work and polished by her own determination. She shines with a brilliance that sets her apart."

She also added that Biles has pushed all the barriers in gymnastics:

"Simone dominates gymnastics, performing skills that push beyond what was once thought possible. Her routines are so difficult, my teammates and I used to joke that we were all competing for second place. Even as the GOAT, she continues to push herself—defying the very notion of limits. With five signature skills, she has etched her name into the sport."

Raisman added that Biles transformed gymnastics and sports in general, making her a very valuable addition to the list. Track legend Allyson Felix also wrote a note for Serena Williams, making TIME magazine's list truly unique by asking other athletes to show how they are inspired by the current generation.

Aly Raisman and Simone Biles competed together at the 2016 Olympics

Simone Biles and Aly Raisman share a close bond - Source: Getty

Retired gymnast and Olympic champion Aly Raisman revealed that she shares a close bond with former teammate Simone Biles. The pair has represented Team USA on multiple occasions, with one being at the Rio 2016 Olympics, where they grabbed a gold medal in the team event.

Raisman retired from competitive gymnastics in 2020, but that hasn't stopped her from supporting Biles. Raisman was present at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where she cheered on Team USA and Biles. In Paris, Biles managed to grab four Olympic medals, with two of them being gold.

Biles and Raisman share a close relationship, with the most decorated gymnast of all time even stating that she idolizes Raisman, and couldn't believe that she got to compete with her at the Rio Olympics.

