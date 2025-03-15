"I wish I could be like Simone Biles when I was younger" - When Serena Williams spoke in awe of fellow American great's poise and maturity

Serena Williams once spoke highly of Gymanst maestro Simone Biles, highlighting her great poise and maturity. The American tennis legend also made an honest admission that she would've wanted to be like Biles when she was her age.

Ad

Much like Williams, Biles also burst onto the scene at a very young age and stamped her authority on the world of gymnastics. She rose up the ranks quickly, making her debut at the 2016 Rio Olympics, where she dominated the field to clinch four Olympic Golds and one Bronze. She is currently the most decorated gymnast in history with 11 Olympic medals and 30 World Championship medals.

Biles has admirers all over the world, however, she also has a special admirer in Serena Williams, one of the greatest to hold a racket, who has always been in awe of the poise held by the 28-year-old. Back in 2016, Williams was asked if she had any advice for the young Simone Biles and Simone Manuel, another Gold-winning Olympian, which she would've loved to know when she was their age.

Ad

Trending

Interestingly, the American tennis legend said during an interview with Fader in 2016 that she would've loved to be like Simone Biles when she was her age and then sang praises of the then-young American gymnast. She relayed the same sentiment for Simone Manuel as well.

"I think all of the women are so poised. I really find them so amazing, especially Biles. Her comments, her performance, I feel like she’s 35 years old, mentally. She’s just so incredible. If anything, I wish I could be like her when I was younger. Same with miss Manuel. It could be that society’s changed and there are so many things that are different now."

Ad

It is worth noting that Williams' respect for Biles has only increased with time with the former now calling the latter the GOAT.

Serena Williams calls Simone Biles 'the GOAT' after their meetup at an exclusive event

Serena Williams - Source: Getty

Serena Williams and Simone Biles met up at an event organized by Audemars Piguet, Vanity Fair, and The Female Quotient, following which the American tennis legend shared a post on Instagram sharing pictures alongside the 11-time Olympic Gold medalist and calling her the GOAT.

Ad

“Yesterday, I sat with the GOAT @simonebiles at AN EVENING OF IMPACTFUL CONVERSATION with @audemarspiguet @vanityfair @femalequotient and a house full of women. I love to see it.”

It is worth noting that Simone Biles holds the 23-time Grand Slam champion on a similar pedestal. She reshared the above post on her Instagram story and dropped a two-word reaction to show her respect.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas