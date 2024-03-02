Aly Raisman pens heartwarming note on being named one of USA TODAY's Women of the Year, lauds fellow honorees

The retired American gymnast Aly Raisman recently expressed delight in being named as one of the USA TODAY's Women of the Year. She is one of the five American women to receive this honor, alongside Eva Longoria, Paulina Porizkova, Melissa Gilliam, and Toni Townes-Whitley.

Raisman has won 6 medals at the Olympic Games (3 gold, 2 silver, and 1 bronze), and 4 World Championships medals (2 gold, 1 silver, and 1 bronze) in her gymnastics career. Furthermore, she has secured 8 Pacific Rim Championships medals which consist of 3 gold and 5 silver medals.

On being a recipient of the honor, Aly Raisman was elated and thanked the jury and everyone involved during the process, and also applauded the other honorees on her X (formerly Twitter) handle:

“Can’t believe I’m one of @USATODAY WOMEN OF THE YEAR. Thank you so much for this incredible honor. I am in awe of the honorees who were recognized for their hard work & passion. Thank you to all of you who do the amazing & incredible work every single day.”

She further added:

“Thank you to everyone who has supported me & helped me. This takes a village & I am so grateful ♡♡♡ What an honor 😊”

By being vocal about her experience of s*xual assault by the former USA gymnastics doctor, Larry Nassar, who had abused more than 100 female athletes, Raisman has inspired millions of girls and women to take their stand against such a heinous crime.

Her first children’s book, From My Head to My Toes, which encourages children to learn about the importance of consent and body autonomy, will be released on April 2, 2024. It is worth noting that Child Abuse Prevention Month is also observed in April in the USA.

Aly Raisman was the captain of the London and Rio Olympics gold-medal-winning USA team

Aly Raisman at the 2016 Secret U.S. Classic and Men's P&G Gymnastics Championships

Aly Raisman captained the USA gymnastics team, named the Fierce Five, at the London Olympics 2012. Besides Raisman, the team consisted of Gabby Douglas, McKayla Maroney, Kyla Ross, and Jordyn Wieber.

This women's gymnastics team became only the second-ever USA team in this event to clinch a gold at the Olympics, which was also the nation’s first gold medal on international soil. Raisman contributed to the team’s overall total of 183.596, bagging 14.933 on the balance beam, and 15.300 on floor exercise.

She went on to lead the U.S. women’s gymnastics team at the Rio Olympics 2016. Also known as the Final Five, this team consisted of Raisman, Gabby Douglas, Simone Biles, Laurie Hernandez, and Madison Kocian, and won the nation’s third gold in the event.

Raisman added to the team’s total (184.897) with 15.833 on the vault, 15.000 on the balance beam, and 15.366 in the floor exercise.