Aly Raisman shares frames with Olivia Dunne and other LSU gymnasts after witnessing record audience in Oklahoma clash

Aly Raisman shared frames with Olivia Dunne and other LSU gymnasts after the Tigers trounced Oklahoma in a faceoff on February 14. Raisman came fresh off expressing her feelings about the Pete Maravich Assembly Center's record crowd on the meet day.

Raisman, who was part of the US women's gymnastics gold-winning team at the 2012 London and 2016 Rio Olympics, was one of the most formidable names in gymnastics when she competed. She led the US teams at both Olympic editions and her 2016 efforts made her the second-most decorated American Olympic gymnast behind Shannon Miller.

Raisman announced her retirement in 2020 after a long absence from the mat and is now closely associated with her sport through various roles. She was an ESPN analyst at the 2024 NCAA Women's Gymnastics Championships, where she witnessed the LSU Tigers lift their first National Champion's trophy in program history.

Cut to 2025. On February 14, she attended the LSU vs. Oklahoma clash at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. After that, she shared frames with senior Olivia Dunne, one of the most popular NIL athletes, and her teammates, offering glimpses of some behind-the-scenes camera work too.

In her recent Instagram post, Raisman reflected on her time with the girls through a photo carousel. She posed with girls individually and in groups and added videos of the girls' prep work before the competition. Her caption had a star emoji.

Olivia Dunne, who was part of the National title-winning team in 2024, returned to the program to utilize her fifth-year eligibility. She once expressed that Raisman was a major part of her gymnastics journey.

Raisman boasts six Olympic medals, three golds in the team and floor, two silver medals in the all-around and floor exercise, and a bronze in the balance beam.

Aly Raisman lauded the record audience at the LSU vs Oklahoma clash on February 14

Aly Raisman at the 2018 Massachusetts Conference For Women - Opening Night - (Source: Getty)

Aly Raisman, who has constantly supported her younger counterparts in the gymnastics forum, was all praises for the audience this time. She attended the NCAA clash between the top two teams, LSU and Oklahoma, and was impressed with the fourth-largest attendance in school history as 13,386 people flocked to watch the performances.

"I have never experienced an arena like the PMAC," Raisman said (LSU's official Instagram). "It's electric. It's so loud. It's really special."

The Oklahoma Sooners succumbed to the LSU team 198.050-197.675, facing its loss of the season. Oklahoma clinched the National titles in 2022 and 2023 but faced setbacks in the semi-finals at the 2024 edition.

