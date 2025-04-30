Aly Raisman turn heads in red dress at Time100 Gala event while posing alongside Simone Biles and Lindsey Vonn

Former gymnast Alexandra 'Aly' Raisman captured a lot of attention at the recently concluded Time100 Gala event with her red dress. She had come to witness the felicitation ceremony of Olympic champion gymnast Simone Biles.

Biles was included in the Time100 list of the most influential people of the year, for which she was recently honored. Raisman, who was Biles' teammate at the Rio Olympics in 2016, had an important role to play in the same.

The former gymnast also met alpine ski race Lindsey Vonn during the ceremony, and the three had a group photo. Raisman included it in her photo slide, which she uploaded on Instagram with the following caption,

"Time 100 🥰"

When Biles was named in Time Magazine's list of 100 most influential people of 2025, Raisman wrote for the official website of the TIME magazine,

"Simone Biles is a gem—one of a kind, forged by relentless hard work and polished by her own determination. She shines with a brilliance that sets her apart."

Aly Raisman added that Biles has pushed all barriers in the sports of gymnastics. She also wrote that the Olympic champion gymnast transformed gymnastics and sports in general, which made her a very valuable addition to the list.

When Simone Biles reflected on Aly Raisman's heartfelt words after the all around gold medal at Rio Olympics

Simone Biles and Aly Raisman at Rio Olympics [Image Source : Getty]

Simone Biles has had a close bonding with Aly Raisman since their first stint together, which was Biles' first Olympic edition, and Raisman's last. The gymnast opened up about the heartfelt words said by Raisman after the all around gold medal won at the Rio Olympics.

Biles mentioned about the incident in her autobiography 'Courage to Soar',

"Aly, Aimee, and I hugged each other ecstatically, tears of joy spilling out from our lower lids. Then Aly pushed me in the direction of the stage. 'Go! Go!' she said, 'Get up there!' In a daze, I went back out on the floor, waving at the applauding crowd."

Biles added that she wanted to celebrate the special moment with Raisman, and gestured her to join too, as she wrote further,

"But it didn’t feel right being up there without Aly, so I motioned for her to come up on stage with me. We had done the whole competition together, and now we would finish it together, joining our hands and lifting them high in a victory salute to the crowd. 'We’re basically like sisters,' Aly told me that night. 'We’ll have this moment forever.'”

Aly Raisman had made her Olympic debut at the quadrennial event held in London in 2012. She won two gold medals in the team all-around event and the floor exercise event, respectively. Raisman returned to the Olympics stage in Rio in 2016 to win four medals in total, including a gold medal in team all-around, two silver medals in floor exercise and individual all-around, and a bronze medal in the balance beam event, respectively.

