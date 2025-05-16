Alysa Liu makes feelings clear on Winter Olympics 2026 & why medals are not in her mind anymore

The prominent American figure skater, Alysa Liu, has recently shared her thoughts on the 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Milan, Cortina, and the growth of her mindset. The two-time World Championship medalist also reflected on her transformation through her message.

In the 2025 World Figure Skating Championships, which were held in Boston, Alysa Liu clinched the gold medal and won both the short and long programs. Skaters competing in singles and pairs are evaluated based on these programs. On the way to win the title, Liu defeated Kaori Sakamoto of Japan, a three-time defending champion. At the age of 16, she competed in the 2022 Winter Olympics and clinched sixth position.

The notable figure skater recently expressed her thoughts on her growth and transformation. Furthermore, Liu disclosed that she aims to present her programs at the Olympic Winter Games Milan, Cortina 2026.

"Before, I didn’t feel connected to my programs because I didn’t create them. Now, I am proud of them and want to share. Nothing can get to me anymore because I don’t seek outside approval.”

Apart from her World Championships achievements, Alysa Liu has also won two gold medals and one silver medal at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships. At the ISU World Team Trophy in Figure Skating, a team competition of figure skating, she clinched the gold medal in the team event. The competition was held in Tokyo from April 17 to 20, 2025.

The iconic figure skater retired in April 2022 and made a comeback to the sport with the 2024-2025 season.

Alysa Liu reflects on her big win at the World Championships after coming out of retirement

Alysa Liu at the ISU World Figure Skating Championships 2025 - Source: Getty

After returning from her retirement, Alysa Liu clinched the top spot in the singles figure skating event at the 2025 Boston World Championships. In her interview with CNN in April 2025, the skater expressed the significance of her achieving the feat after her retirement.

"I haven’t even been training for a whole year yet. I never would have expected to do this good. I’m really proud of myself and my team. It was just such a great experience that whole week. It was my first worlds since I retired."

She continued,

"So, coming back, it was really emotional and bittersweet, but I skated two great programs and I just happened to walk away with the gold. So, coming back and medaling again was really crazy. It’s such a wild story."

Lui has also won a bronze medal in the World Junior Championships, among other accolades.

