  • WATCH: Alysa Liu steals the show with impressive double Axel jump during 1st pitch at Cardinals stadium

By Shantnu Dobhal
Modified May 08, 2025 20:28 GMT
ISU World Figure Skating Championships 2025 - Source: Getty

Alysa Liu, an American figure skater and a figure skating world champion, was at the Cardinals Baseball game on May 7. The figure skating champion took her figure skating skills to the baseball pitch.

The American figure skating champion, Alysa Liu, made a significant impact in the figure skating world when she was just a teenager by winning the U.S Women's National Championship at 13. Liu took a break after 2022 and marked her return with a glorious comeback, winning the world title at the 2025 World Figure Skating Championship.

The figure skating World Champion recently performed a double axel on a different pitch. Liu threw the first pitch at the Cardinals game on May 7. She performed a double axel before throwing the ball. An X user @quadsalchuwu posted the video of Liu performing a double axel before throwing the pitch, in the caption @quadsalchuwu posted:

"alysa liu my baseball goat "
The U.S Championship at St. Louis will be a significant qualifying event for winter Olympic at Milan-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics.

Alysa Liu takes USA to defend the world title at the 2025 ISU World Team Trophy

Alysa Liu and teammate Amber Glenn had a flawless skate at the 2025 ISU Figure Skating World Team Trophy in Tokyo, Japan. Liu shared the proud moment of successfully defending their title on her Instagram. In the caption, Liu wrote:

"World Team Trophy 2025. I wish I could relive this week, it was an incredibly fun competition. Hella proud of my team for getting us the win LFG!! Thank you to everyone that supported us here ❤️"
Reflecting on the team victory at the 2025 ISU World Team Trophy and the will to win more, Alysa Liu said: (via Olympics.com)

"I actually can't believe that I won this competition either. I'm really grateful and I'm honoured that people like my skating this much. It makes me want to work so much harder because I feel like I can deliver much better"

The world champion scored 150.97 at the tournament while her teammate Amber Glenn scored 148.93. Sakamoto Kaori scored a 145.00 for Japan. USA won the tournament with a total of 126 points, while Japan was second with just 16 points behind the U.S. Italy won the first-ever bronze with 86 points. France and Canada closely followed with 78 and 72 points on the scoreboard.

