Meet Amber Glenn, the figure skater who became 1st American in 12 years to achieve rare feat after Cup of China triumph

Amber Glenn is a figure skater who recently made history by becoming the first American in 12 years to clinch two Grand Prix victories in a regular calendar season. Her latest victory came on Saturday (Nov 23) when she won the Cup of China while her first came earlier this month at the Grand Prix de France.

Glenn secured 215.54 points in the event, including both the short program and free skating disciplines. Japan's Mone Chiba and Kim Chae-Yeon finished second and third with 211.91 and 208.47 points, respectively.

In an interview after winning the event, Glenn expressed her excitement and happiness and also revealed that she was 'struggling' a bit during the event. She said (via NBC Sport):

"I’m just so shocked and excited that I made it. I would say (Saturday) I felt at about 75% out there, especially towards the end I was struggling a bit, but I’m really happy with how I was able to keep myself mentally very focused."

Trending

On this note, let's know more about this American figure skater, Amber Glenn.

Amber Glenn's family and hometown

Glenn at the 2024 World Skating Championships (Image via Getty Images)

Glenn was born in Texas on October 28, 1999, to Richard and Cathlene Glenn. Her family also includes a younger sister, Brooke. Glenn's father is a police officer while her mother is involved in the fitness industry as an instructor.

Amber Glenn's education details

Glenn at the ISU Figure Skating Championships (Image via Getty Images)

Glenn completed high school at the Collin College Plano High School while information about her collegiate education is not available. She trained at the Dallas Figure Skating Club (Dallas FSC).

Amber Glann's other achievements

Amber Glenn during the ISU Grand Prix 2022 at the Albright Performance Center (Image via Getty Images)

Besides her impressive 2024 season, Glenn has clinched numerous other titles in the past. She has three medals in the World Figure Skating Championships, including one gold medal in the 2024 event. She amassed a point tally of 210.46 points in the event, 74.98 points in the short program, and 135.48 points in the free skating.

In the 2023 ISU World Team Trophy event, Glenn was part of the US team that clinched the team gold medal. Jason Brown, Ilia Malinin, Alexa Knierim, Brandon Frazier, Evan Bates, and Isabeau Levito were Glenn's other teammates during the competition. She has also won the Dallas Figure Skating Club's Skater of the Year award two times in her career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback