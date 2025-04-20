American figure skater Alysa Liu made her feelings known after the US skating team won the ISU World Team Trophy. Liu and her team, including Amber Glenn, Jason Brown, secured 126 points to win the competition.

Japan and Italy finished second and third in the event with scores of 110 and 86, respectively. Liu also led the leaderboard in the women's free skating with a score of 150.97, while her teammate Glenn finished second with 148.93.

Following this performance, Liu expressed shock at the crowd's love for her skills. Liu shared that she is grateful that the masses love her skating, and this inspires her a lot to work harder and produce better results. She said (via Olympics.com):

"I actually can't believe that I won this competition either. I'm really grateful and I'm honoured that people like my skating this much. It makes me want to work so much harder because I feel like I can deliver much better."

During the conversation, Liu remarked that currently she has a lot of time before the 2026 Winter Olympics and in her off-time, she will look to improve her skills. Further talking about her break, Liu said the break helped her get fit.

She competed in Beijing (2022), but failed to medal in the event and finished seventh.

Alysa Liu expressed her thoughts on competing in front of a large crowd

Alysa Liu at Championships (Image via: Getty)

Alysa Liu shared her thoughts on competing in front of a huge crowd days after winning the 2025 World Figure Skating Championships. She won the singles event during the competition, held in Boston.

In an interview, Liu stated that competing in front of the crowds makes her skills and work seen. She also mentioned that it gives her an opportunity. She said (via CBC Sports, 00:05 onwards):

"I love skating infront of the crowds and it makes my work just feel seen and it gives me the opportunity to have, I don't know my work and my art be seen by such a wide audience and I love it."

Alysa Liu also had an impressive performance at the 2025 US Figure Skating Championships, where she won the silver medal, behind Amber Glenn.

