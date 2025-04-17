Alysa Liu shows off her new hairdo with a unique color combination

American figure skater Alysa Liu showed off her new hairdo with a unique color combination. The 19-year-old is currently basking in the glory of her World Championship victory.
In the three photographs uploaded on her Instagram profile, Liu showed off her new hairstyle. She applied brown color, with streaks of blonde in between.
Liu captioned one of the stories on her Instagram as:
"#hair #mood"
In a previous interview with former Olympic medalist Gracie Gold for the Olympics website, Liu opened up on her recent World Championship victory and how it was anything but easy.
"It was so bad. I just didn't have the stamina; my jumps were all really sloppy and I would just throw myself into them. And I would get super dizzy in my spins. We worked on that the entire season, every day. I mean, practice makes perfect, except I'm not perfect, but I guess my practice did help me improve," she said.
Alysa Liu won her first individual gold medal at the Figure Skating World Championships a few months after coming out of retirement. Previously, the 19-year-old had won a bronze medal in the 2022 edition held at Montpellier in France.
Alysa Liu reveals her thoughts about retirement and her return to skating
In 2022, Alysa Liu surprised everyone by announcing her retirement from figure skating. She was only 16 years old and had finished at the 2022 Winter Olympics held in Beijing.
However, Liu returned with a bang this year, winning a gold medal in the singles category at the ISU Figure Skating World Championships. Liu shared her thoughts about her early retirement in an interview with CNN.
“Back then, honestly, I really was just a kid wanting to be with my siblings and make memories with them. I hadn’t gone on vacation ever in my life until after I quit skating. So, it’s just human moments that I really craved," Liu said.
Liu added that she hated the intense training required, and craved for a normal life.
“When everyone wants you to win gold and all you want to do is be with your friends and family, it’s really hard because you’re doing something not for yourself. And I never really liked training. I didn’t like doing anything hard. I wasn’t living at home at all, and all the traveling, it got me really sick. I just really wanted to be at home and just enjoy hobbies and find myself," she added.
Alysa Liu previously won a silver medal at the US National Championships held in late January at Wichita in Kansas.