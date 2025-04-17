Alysa Liu shows off her new hairdo with a unique color combination

American figure skater Alysa Liu showed off her new hairdo with a unique color combination. The 19-year-old is currently basking in the glory of her World Championship victory.

Ad

In the three photographs uploaded on her Instagram profile, Liu showed off her new hairstyle. She applied brown color, with streaks of blonde in between.

Liu captioned one of the stories on her Instagram as:

"#hair #mood"

Screengrabs of Alysa Liu's hairdo on her Instagram stories [Image Source: Instagram/@alysaxliu]

In a previous interview with former Olympic medalist Gracie Gold for the Olympics website, Liu opened up on her recent World Championship victory and how it was anything but easy.

Ad

Trending

"It was so bad. I just didn't have the stamina; my jumps were all really sloppy and I would just throw myself into them. And I would get super dizzy in my spins. We worked on that the entire season, every day. I mean, practice makes perfect, except I'm not perfect, but I guess my practice did help me improve," she said.

Ad

Alysa Liu won her first individual gold medal at the Figure Skating World Championships a few months after coming out of retirement. Previously, the 19-year-old had won a bronze medal in the 2022 edition held at Montpellier in France.

Alysa Liu reveals her thoughts about retirement and her return to skating

Alysa Liu in action at the 2025 Figure Skating World Championships [Image Source: Getty]

In 2022, Alysa Liu surprised everyone by announcing her retirement from figure skating. She was only 16 years old and had finished at the 2022 Winter Olympics held in Beijing.

Ad

However, Liu returned with a bang this year, winning a gold medal in the singles category at the ISU Figure Skating World Championships. Liu shared her thoughts about her early retirement in an interview with CNN.

“Back then, honestly, I really was just a kid wanting to be with my siblings and make memories with them. I hadn’t gone on vacation ever in my life until after I quit skating. So, it’s just human moments that I really craved," Liu said.

Ad

Liu added that she hated the intense training required, and craved for a normal life.

“When everyone wants you to win gold and all you want to do is be with your friends and family, it’s really hard because you’re doing something not for yourself. And I never really liked training. I didn’t like doing anything hard. I wasn’t living at home at all, and all the traveling, it got me really sick. I just really wanted to be at home and just enjoy hobbies and find myself," she added.

Alysa Liu previously won a silver medal at the US National Championships held in late January at Wichita in Kansas.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Animesh Pandey Animesh Pandey is a seasoned content writer at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience, having previously worked as an intern for Follow Your Sport before joining SK as a columnist in 2017. A graduate with a Bachelor of Commerce in Marketing, he also worked at TFI Media Private Limited and contributed as an intern for the movie website Nettv4u.



He has extensively covered events from World Championships to the Olympics, providing insights and analyses that resonate with his audience. His belief in mastering the basics and delivering accurate, relevant, and ethical information through thorough research is reflected in his work.



He was notably invited to the National Sports and Adventure Awards 2018 at Rashtrapati Bhavan after winning a MyGov quiz on Indian Sports, where he engaged with celebrated athletes such as Rahi Sarnobat, Hima Das, Jinson Johnson, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, and Subedar Neeraj Chopra, who also happens to be his favorite Olympian.



Despite being a field hockey enthusiast, Animesh's most cherished Olympic moments include Wayde Van Niekerk's unexpected world record in the 400 meters at Rio and Chopra's historic gold medal in Tokyo.



When not immersed in writing or watching the Olympics, Animesh indulges in his love for movies, embracing quality cinema regardless of the language. Know More