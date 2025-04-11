"It was so bad" - Alysa Liu recalls her form before historic World title win

Alysa Liu claimed the title at the World Figure Skating Championship at Boston’s TD Garden. Liu became the first American woman to win the title since Kimmie Meissner did in 2006. Recently Liu attended an exclusive Q&A where she talked to Gracie Gold who was on a panel of experts that gave feedback to the teen when she was on the verge of a comeback.

The figure skating prodigy defeated three-time defending champion Kaori Sakamoto of Japan. Apart from qualifying for the Olympics, Alysa Liu also clinched a bronze medal at the World Championships in 2022. She debuted in the Winter Olympics the same year and was placed sixth at just 16 years of age.

Gracie Gold sat down with Alysa Liu in a conversation with Olympics.com where Liu recalled her comeback and how bad her form was when she returned after two years. She said:

"It was so bad. I just didn't have the stamina; my jumps were all really sloppy and I would just throw myself into them. And I would get super dizzy in my spins. We worked on that the entire season, every day. I mean, practice makes perfect, except I'm not perfect, but I guess my practice did help me improve."

An Olympic medallist herself, Gold recalled expressing confidence in Liu's ability while seeing her practice, and said:

"You seemed so comfortable. That's what I remember when I was watching you in both the short and the long program: I didn't feel like you were nervous or anything... It just looked like you're going out to practice - in a good way. I was just like, 'Oh, she's got this."

Interestingly Alysa Liu attended this interview 36 hours after the latter was crowned the world champion at the ISU World Figure Skating Championship 2025.

Alysa Liu on Olympic Winter Games in Milano Cortino 2026

ISU World Figure Skating Championships 2025 - Source: Getty

With the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics just around the corner, Alysa Liu talked about a completely different approach that she will be taking. In the same interview, she mentioned:

"I feel a little bit indifferent about it. I don't know if it's because I still can't believe I won Worlds, but I think I'm just going to pretend like I never competed and just focus on putting out two really good programs next season and hopefully getting to the Olympics so that I could showcase them there."

Alysa Liu became the youngest-ever U.S. women's national champion with her first title at age 13 and followed it up with two senior national titles the next year. While she has retained her trailblazing form after the comeback, Liu will now be eyeing a podium finish at the Winter Olympics.

