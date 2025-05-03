Alyssa Thompson and sister Gisele make their feelings known after "sister-to-sister" goal against Washington Spirit

Alyssa Thompson and her sister, Gisele, shared their thoughts after they combined for a goal against the Washington Spirit. The goal helped their side to a narrow 4-3 win on Friday (May 2).

Ad

Gisele found the back of the net in the 22nd minute to score her first goal for Angel City FC, courtesy of an assist from her elder sister. Riley Tiernan scored twice during the contest against Spirit, including the decisive goal in the 98th minute of the match.

Speaking about this goal, Gisele expressed her happiness about getting her first senior goal, more so with the assist of her elder sister. She also mentioned that they had dreamed of living such a moment together in their senior career. Gisele Thompson said (via Angel City FC Instagram):

Ad

Trending

"I'm so happy we got the win and the sister-to-sister goal. We've always dreamed about this, especially in this highest level of football. Doing it together is amazing. Getting my first goal is incredible. Dream come true."

Alyssa Thompson also opened up about the goal and stated that she is happy for her younger sister's first goal. She added:

Ad

"I thought I would have been the one to score, but it was so nice that Gisele got her first goal and I had the assist to her. I was just so excited after. I couldn't believe it happened."

Ad

Angel City FC is currently in sixth position on the NWSL table with three wins in seven matches. The team's next clash is against Utah Royals FC on May 19.

Alyssa Thompson and her sister Gisele reflected after their first game together for the national side

Alyssa Thompson (Image via: Getty)

Alyssa Thompson and her sister shared their emotions after being featured together first time for the US National team against Australia back in February during the SheBelieves Cup. The USWNT won the contest 2-1 courtesy of goals from Lynn Biyendolo and Michelle Cooper.

Ad

Thompson said that to play for the national team together with her sister is a 'surreal' feeling. She said (via Pro Soccer Wire):

"We've always dreamed about doing this together, and being able to do it here is kind of surreal."

Giselle added that their coordination got comfortable after spending some time together on the field during the game. She remarked:

"It was kind of hard to think about it until we were on the field. But once we were playing together, it just felt so comfortable."

During the conversation, Gisele Thompson also mentioned that it felt pretty nice to have the thought that her elder sister was behind her during the game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Bhattacharya Soumik is a journalist at Sportskeeda who covers US Olympics. Currently an Honors student of Journalism and Mass Communication, he has also worked for other firms as a tennis and football content writer.



Soumik’s favorite Olympian is Michael Phelps and he believes that the eight-time Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer has revolutionized the spectrum of Swimming. Nonetheless, the adrenaline rush that Track & Field sports offer interests him the most; and Neeraj Chopra’s historic gold-medal victory at the 2020 Tokyo Games is his favorite moment from past Olympics.



Soumik sources data and facts from credible sources like BBC and NBC for accurate and relevant reporting, and keeps up with updates on social media and news media platforms.



He feels that covering collegiate tournaments, similar to what is done in the United States can be a good way to cover the bridge the coverage gap during the Olympics off season.



When not reporting on the latest Olympics news stories, Soumik likes to play cricket and watch movies. Know More