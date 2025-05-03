Alyssa Thompson and sister Gisele make their feelings known after "sister-to-sister" goal against Washington Spirit

Alyssa Thompson and her sister, Gisele, shared their thoughts after they combined for a goal against the Washington Spirit. The goal helped their side to a narrow 4-3 win on Friday (May 2).
Gisele found the back of the net in the 22nd minute to score her first goal for Angel City FC, courtesy of an assist from her elder sister. Riley Tiernan scored twice during the contest against Spirit, including the decisive goal in the 98th minute of the match.
Speaking about this goal, Gisele expressed her happiness about getting her first senior goal, more so with the assist of her elder sister. She also mentioned that they had dreamed of living such a moment together in their senior career. Gisele Thompson said (via Angel City FC Instagram):
"I'm so happy we got the win and the sister-to-sister goal. We've always dreamed about this, especially in this highest level of football. Doing it together is amazing. Getting my first goal is incredible. Dream come true."
Alyssa Thompson also opened up about the goal and stated that she is happy for her younger sister's first goal. She added:
"I thought I would have been the one to score, but it was so nice that Gisele got her first goal and I had the assist to her. I was just so excited after. I couldn't believe it happened."
Angel City FC is currently in sixth position on the NWSL table with three wins in seven matches. The team's next clash is against Utah Royals FC on May 19.
Alyssa Thompson and her sister Gisele reflected after their first game together for the national side
Alyssa Thompson and her sister shared their emotions after being featured together first time for the US National team against Australia back in February during the SheBelieves Cup. The USWNT won the contest 2-1 courtesy of goals from Lynn Biyendolo and Michelle Cooper.
Thompson said that to play for the national team together with her sister is a 'surreal' feeling. She said (via Pro Soccer Wire):
"We've always dreamed about doing this together, and being able to do it here is kind of surreal."
Giselle added that their coordination got comfortable after spending some time together on the field during the game. She remarked:
"It was kind of hard to think about it until we were on the field. But once we were playing together, it just felt so comfortable."
During the conversation, Gisele Thompson also mentioned that it felt pretty nice to have the thought that her elder sister was behind her during the game.