'Am I going to be able to manage this?' - Stephen Nedoroscik's dance partner Rylee Arnold opens up about her diagnosis with Type 1 diabetes

Stephen Nedoroscik's dance partner, Rylee Arnold, recently spoke about her experience managing type 1 diabetes. She described the news as unexpected after experiencing unexplained fatigue for weeks. Medical tests revealed dangerously high blood sugar levels, forcing her to adapt to a lifelong condition.

Arnold acknowledged concerns about how diabetes could impact her dance career. In addition to rigorous training, she now had to monitor her blood sugar, manage insulin levels, and recognize potential symptoms. The uncertainty of whether she could maintain her performance level added to the challenges.

Despite these obstacles, the 19-year-old remained committed to her career. She continued training for Dancing with the Stars. Reflecting on the diabetes management, Rylee Arnold said:

"The diabetes diagnosis scared me at first. I was like, Am I going to be able to manage this? Is this going to stop my life? Is this going to make me not dance anymore? There were just so many of those questions running through my mind" (popsugar.com)

Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold first met during Season 33 of Dancing with the Stars. Fresh off his success at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Nedoroscik joined the competition and was paired with Arnold. The duo delivered an impressive performance throughout the season, finishing in fourth place in November 2024. After the season ended, they reunited for the DWTS Live tour.

Stephen Nedoroscik's dance partner, Rylee Arnold, reflects on her type 1 diabetes journey

Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold in Los Angeles - October 23, 2024 - Source: Getty

In May 2024, Stephen Nedoroscik's dance partner, Rylee Arnold, opened up about living with Type 1 diabetes for the past few years. She spoke about the challenges she faced and how they have made her stronger.

Arnold explained the difficulty of controlling her blood sugar levels while keeping up with the demands of her dancing career. Despite these struggles, she stated that she is proud of how far she has come.

The 19-year-old also shared her desire to support others with Type 1 Diabetes. She hopes to inspire people to keep pushing forward and believe in themselves. In an Instagram post, she reflected on her journey and the positive impact she wasn't to have on others. She wrote:

"Type 1 has taught me so much about myself and how I can also be a huge advocate to so many with Type 1 as well. I hope I can be an inspiration to so many of you and I just want you guys to know that nothing can ever stop you from achieving your dreams. You might have some bumps and challenges along the way but they only make you so much stronger!! Love you all 🩷🩷🩷"

Rylee Arnold was diagnosed with diabetes at the age of 15.

