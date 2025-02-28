Stephen Nedoroscik's dance partner Rylee Arnold shows her routine amid shows as she navigates through type 1 diabetes

Stephen Nedoroscik's dance partner Rylee Arnold shared her mid-show routine of blood sugar control when her level dropped to 52. Arnold was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes in the middle of her dance season at 15 years of age.

Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold partnered for Dancing With The Stars Season 33, performing various dance routines and styles and finishing fourth in the finals. Arnold then focused on the DWTS tour to dance alongside other choreographers like Alan Bersten, Brandon Armstrong, and Britt Stewart.

Recently, before she took the stage in all-black attire, the 19-year-old's blood sugar level dropped to 52. As her hands shook, she mounted the phone at a distance and documented her routine of bringing her level to normal by consuming a soft drink.

"It's currently fifty-two. We are shaking and I need sugar. It is mid-show, so I'm going to show you what I do in case my blood sugar goes low during a show. Not very fun," Arnold said.

After sipping on the soft drink, she put on her cap and gloves and headed to the stage, saying:

"Time to go back on stage. Hopefully that worked. I mean, I couldn't feel a hundred percent, but I got this. I just want to say, hyperdiving is not easy, but we can get through it and do anything if we can. And I always want to remind you guys of that. Love you. Bye."

Stephen Nedoroscik's dance partner then shared an anecdote of meeting fellow diabetic patients and expressed happiness in touching lives with her story.

"Something that was so amazing was yesterday I met three of you who have type 1 diabetes as well as me and that truly fills my heart and makes me so happy that we can all be there for each other!!! So important to always spread your light cause you can touch so many lives!!"

Stephen Nedoroscik's dance partner Rylee Arnold shared the story of how her diabetes was detected

Stephen Nedoroscik's dance partner speaking at 2024 Carousel Of Hope Ball - Inside - (Source: Getty)

Stephen Nedoroscik's dance partner, Rylee Arnold, has been a constant in the dancing realm. She followed in the footsteps of her sisters, Lindsay (popular DWTS choreographer) and Jensen (High School Musical fame). However, when she was 15 and on the road to becoming one of the most sought-after DWTS choreographers, she was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes.

She once shared how her diabetic symptoms showed up, making her realize the difficulty of functioning with such a disease.

"I was traveling almost every single weekend and was so exhausted. I had to pee a lot. I was super hungry. I was drinking so much water. And I still felt sick. I wasn’t sleeping well. I had to pee about six or seven times each night...After about three months of these symptoms, I went to dance rehearsal one day and I was starving. I got ice cream. I got a Coke. I got a burger and fries—literally everything you can think of that has carbs in it... (Women's Health)

She added:

"Then, I immediately fell asleep. I was so sick. My stomach was hurting so much. My body was fighting. My dad took me to the hospital...Later, I got my blood drawn, and my blood sugar was 1,023. It was so scary. If I had just gone to bed that night and not to the hospital, I might not be alive today. I was really, really close to a diabetic coma...Those were the hardest three days of my life."

She also opened up about how she got scared about her future in dancing. Stephen Nedoroscik's dance partner now uses a glucose monitor to track her blood sugar levels and take insulin whenever needed.

