“This sucks”- Stephen Nedoroscik’s dance partner Rylee Arnold opens up on the first time she got diagnosed with major health-condition

Stephen Nedoroscik's dance partner, Rylee Arnold, recently spoke about her reaction when she got to know that she was diagnosed with diabetes. The gymnast is currently competing alongside her in the Dancing With the Stars show.

Nedoroscik came under the spotlight after his impressive performances at the Paris Olympics. He played a huge role in creating history by helping Team USA win their first Olympic medal for men's gymnastics in 16 years. The team won a bronze medal in the team all-around event, after which the gymnast bagged another bronze for himself in the pommel horse.

Following this, Stephen Nedoroscik grabbed the opportunity and graced the stage of DWTS with his dance partner, Rylee Arnold, who has Type 1 diabetes. In a recent conversation with Women's Health on November 12, the dancer opened up about her diabetes story for the occasion of World Diabetes Day, which was on November 14.

Arnold revealed her reaction about when she got diagnosed for the first time, claiming that she wasn't initially happy.

"When I first got diagnosed, I had a very fixed mindset. My first thought was, 'This sucks. Why was I dealt this card?'" said Rylee Arnold.

However, she looked at the positive side and added:

"But in the hospital, I remember looking up people who had Type 1 diabetes. I saw Nick Jonas had it. He has lived a completely perfect life and done everything he's wanted to do. I thought, 'This can't stop me.' Now, I want to be a person that someone in the hospital can look to for hope."

She further added:

"Looking back, I am so forever grateful for my diabetes, because it was a reality check. It showed what really mattered to me, which is my health, my family, and dance. I learned to prioritize how I was feeling so I could do my best on-stage. I want to prove it's not a disease that can stop you from living your life. I really let that drive me."

Stephen Nedoroscik received a heartfelt note from his dance partner Rylee Arnold

Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold- Source: Getty

Rylee Arnold penned a heartfelt note for Stephen Nedoroscik after performing the 500th episode of DWTS. She opened up about her happiness for being a part of the show and also praised the gymnast for his hard work and skills. She shared a bunch of pictures from their stage rehearsal for the show and added the caption:

"STEPHEN!!! I’m so proud of you and how hard you have worked on this dance! You continue to impress and inspire me every day, and I love teaching you to dance!!! We got this tonight it’s going to be a fun one 🫶🏼✨🪩," Arnold wrote.

Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold have now reached the semi-finals of the show. The gymnast, who has pursued his degree in electrical engineering from Penn State University in 2020, recently also revealed that he wants to pursue his career in this field. Nedoroscik said that he will pursue gymnastics till he can, but he won't let his engineering degree go to waste.

Along with his education, the American also had a notable collegiate career in gymnastics, as he won his first NCAA National Championship title on pommel horse as a freshman in 2017.

