”Am I doing something wrong?” Gabby Thomas turns inquisitive while undergoing massage amid outdoor track season

Gabby Thomas recently showcased a little curiosity about massage table holes while undergoing one. The American is currently gearing up to compete in the upcoming events of the 2025 track season.

Thomas was last seen in action at the third stop of Michael Johnson's Grand Slam Track, where she competed in the 200m dash on Day 1 of the league. Unfortunately, she fell short of standing atop the podium, as she clocked 22.10s to earn a second-place finish. On Day 2 of the event, the Olympian ventured out of her comfort zone, competing in the 100m dash, where she couldn't achieve a podium finish, ending up in fourth place after recording 11.16s.

Thomas is currently gearing up for her appearance at the ATX Sprint Classic, which is scheduled to take place on Saturday, June 28, at Southwestern University in Georgetown, TX. Amid this, she posed a question about massage table holes on her Instagram story. She posted a picture of her face peeping from the table's hole and mentioned how it doesn't fit correctly. She wrote:

"Am I the only one who feels like their face never fits right in these massage table holes. Am I doing something wrong?"

Thomas’ Instagram story

Gabby Thomas was recently nominated for the ESPY's best athlete award, in which she will be competing against the likes of Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Simone Biles, A'ja Wilson, and more.

Gabby Thomas opens up about her unusual track and field journey

Amid the ongoing preparations for the events of the 2025 outdoor season, Gabby Thomas collaborated with the brand TJ Maxx and recently sat for a conversation with them. She shared a video of the interview on her Instagram story, where she made her feelings known about her unusual athletics journey, stating it hasn't been 'conventional' by any means.

Opening up about how track and field is important for her and how it makes her feel, she said:

"Society does try to put us in a box. Especially female athletes. But you can't. I'm Gabby Thomas and I'm a world champion sprinter. My journey to being a track athlete has not been conventional by any means. I prioritize my education first. I just do what I love, I don't care what anybody has to say about it. When I'm lining up for a race, that's when I feel like my best self, the most empowered, the most confident. I would say my style now is whatever makes me feel good. Confident, elegant, fun.".

Gabby Thomas commenced her 2025 season by competing in the Texas Relays in Austin, which took place on March 29. Here, she ran in the 4x100m relay race, and her team clocked a new meet record of 41.74s.

