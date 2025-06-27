ATX Sprint Classic 2025: Schedule, how to watch, athletes to watch out ft Gabby Thomas, Tyreek Hill

The 2025 ATX Sprint Classic is set for some exciting clashes on Saturday, June 28, at Southwestern University in Georgetown, TX. The World Athletics-certified event will see disciplines like 100m, 200m, 110m/100m hurdles, 400m, and 400m hurdles in the main program.

The women’s 100m is one of the most star-studded events at the ATX Sprint Classic, featuring three-time Olympic gold medalist Gabby Thomas, who will once again test herself over the short distance after competing in it at the Grand Slam Track meets.

She will face Aleia Hobbs, who has clocked a 10.89s run in the 100m this season, making her one of the six fastest women in the world over the distance. Favour Ofili, a finalist in the women’s 200m at the Paris Olympics, is another notable name in the lineup. Along with the big names, Candace Hill and Tamara Clark are also set to feature in the same meet, adding further depth to the competition.

Meanwhile, the most anticipated event of the meet is set to be the men’s 100m, where NFL star Tyreek Hill will compete against Noah Lyles’ brother, Josephus Lyles. While Hill ran a 10.15s in his season opener, his first 100-meter dash since 2014, at the Last Chance Sprint Series, Josephus has a season best of 10.23s, clocked at the Star Athletics Sprint Series, giving Hill a slight advantage going into the race.

With that, let’s take a look at the schedule and how to watch the 2025 ATX Sprint Classic:

Schedule and order of events at 2025 ATX Sprint Classic (All the timings are in Central Daytime Zone)

Here is the order of events for the competition in the Central Daytime Zone.

10:00 AM - Women's 100m Hurdles Preliminaries

10:15 AM - Men's 110m Hurdles Preliminaries

10:30 AM - Women's 100m Preliminaries

10:50 AM - Men's 100m Preliminaries

11:15 AM - Women's 400m Final

11:25 AM - Men's 400m Final

11:45 AM - Women's 100m Hurdles Final

12:00 PM - Men's 110m Hurdles Final

12:15 PM - Women's 100m Final

12:35 PM - Men's 100m Final

1:00 PM - Women's 400m Hurdles Final

1:15 PM - Men's 400m Hurdles Final

1:30 PM - Women's 200m Final

1:45 PM - Men's 200m Final

How to watch and stream the 2025 ATX Sprint Classic?

FloTrack will be providing streaming coverage of the ATX Sprint Classic, according to the event’s official Instagram handle.

