"America prepared to be sick of me": After viral bathtub commercial, Olivia Dunne teases fans before new season

After being featured in a viral bathtub commercial, Olivia Dunne made an announcement. The gymnast-turned-social media influencer recently shared a glimpse of the viral commercial on her social media profiles.

Ad

Dunne did a photoshoot at the coveted Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California. The 22-year-old former LSU gymnast was doing a commercial for the Fanatics Sportsbook and posted glimpses of the same on her Instagram profile.

However, this wasn't it. She also shared a video clip of the commercial on her TV in her recent Instagram story. Dunne wrote in the caption of her story:

"@fanaticsportsbook yall were quick wit it! America prepared to be sick of me during commercial breaks"

Ad

Trending

Screengrab of Olivia Dunne's Instagram stories [Image Source: Olivia Dunne's Instagram]

Dunne also uploaded a BTS clip from the commercial on her TikTok account. The former LSU gymnast mentioned in her post:

Ad

"Sitting in a bubble bath in the 50yd line at the Rose Bowl was not on my 2025 bingo cards."

Dunne's sister and manager, Julz Dunne, couldn't help but post a hilarious prediction as she commented:

"I can feel the bath water comments from miles away."

Olivia cheekily responded:

"2021 all over again."

Olivia Dunne is currently balancing her priorities between her life as a social media influencer and cheering for her boyfriend, Paul Skenes, a pitcher who plays for the Pittsburgh Pirates in Major League Baseball.

Ad

Olivia Dunne found inspiration from Taylor Swift in terms of handling success

Olivia Dunne opens up about finding inspiration from Taylor Swift [Image Source: Getty]

Olivia Dunne previously opened up on how she took inspiration from the life of pop star Taylor Swift. In an interview with Page Six, the gymnast turned influencer talked about how she emulated Swift's approach in handling criticism about her personal, as well as professional life.

Ad

"[Taylor] has her boyfriend that’s a professional athlete and my boyfriend is a professional athlete as well. And she has her own success and I have my own success, so I try to look at her perspective on things and how she handles criticism, how she navigates," she said.

"I admire her in so many different ways. Her work ethic, how much she cares about what she puts out there and how the meaning behind everything is very admirable," Dunne added.

Olivia Dunne had taken retirement from collegiate gymnastics in April 2025. She had last represented her team, the LSU Tigers, at the SEC Championships before an avulsion fracture forced her to sit out for the rest of the season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Animesh Pandey Animesh Pandey is a seasoned content writer at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience, having previously worked as an intern for Follow Your Sport before joining SK as a columnist in 2017. A graduate with a Bachelor of Commerce in Marketing, he also worked at TFI Media Private Limited and contributed as an intern for the movie website Nettv4u.



He has extensively covered events from World Championships to the Olympics, providing insights and analyses that resonate with his audience. His belief in mastering the basics and delivering accurate, relevant, and ethical information through thorough research is reflected in his work.



He was notably invited to the National Sports and Adventure Awards 2018 at Rashtrapati Bhavan after winning a MyGov quiz on Indian Sports, where he engaged with celebrated athletes such as Rahi Sarnobat, Hima Das, Jinson Johnson, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, and Subedar Neeraj Chopra, who also happens to be his favorite Olympian.



Despite being a field hockey enthusiast, Animesh's most cherished Olympic moments include Wayde Van Niekerk's unexpected world record in the 400 meters at Rio and Chopra's historic gold medal in Tokyo.



When not immersed in writing or watching the Olympics, Animesh indulges in his love for movies, embracing quality cinema regardless of the language. Know More