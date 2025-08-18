"Try to look at Taylor Swift's perspective on things" - Olivia Dunne finds inspiration in pop icon's way of handling success

Former LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne has shared her take on learning from American pop star Taylor Swift. Dunne is an ardent fan of Swift and has also featured in an advertisement with her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

Similar to Swift, Dunne also has a boyfriend who is involved in sports. While Kelce plays in the NFL for the Kansas City Chiefs, Dunne's boyfriend, Paul Skenes, competes in the MLB for the Pittsburgh Pirates. Owing to these similarities, Dunne looks up to Swift a lot.

Dunne shared that she derives a lot of learning from the singer, such as managing criticism, etc. The former gymnast said (via Page Six):

"[Taylor] has her boyfriend that’s a professional athlete and my boyfriend is a professional athlete as well. And she has her own success and I have my own success, so I try to look at her perspective on things and how she handles criticism, how she navigates."

Dunne further expressed her admiration for Swift's hard work and the way she carries herself. She added:

"I admire her in so many different ways. Her work ethic, how much she cares about what she puts out there and how the meaning behind everything is very admirable."

During the conversation, Olivia Dunne also shed light on the hard time she faces while being in a relationship with an athlete such as Paul Skenes due to the constant travelling he does.

Olivia Dunne outlines the benefits of NIL for female collegiate athletes

Olivia Dunne (Image via: Getty)

Olivia Dunne shared the major benefits that female collegiate athletes can derive from NIL. Dunne herself was one of the most notable athletes in the domain during her time at LSU, besides being a successful collegiate gymnast.

Dunne shared that NIL can potentially change a female athlete's life and give multiple opportunities to them, as they don't have the plethora of choices in the collegiate circuit. She said (via What's Your Story? With Steph McMahon, 20:27 onwards):

"It has the opportunity to change a female athlete's life. I mean, there's not a lot of professional leagues for women's sports outside of college. So, it's so important to capitalize on your name, image, and likeness, which you should have rights to."

Since the conclusion of her LSU gymnastics career, Dunne has continued her work to set up a niche for herself in her career and has been featured in several advertisements.

