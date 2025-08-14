Olivia Dunne drops 3-word message on Taylor Swift’s playful jab at male sports fans on Travis Kelce's "New Heights" podcast

Without a doubt, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are the most famous couple in the NFL. So when the singer jumped into her boyfriend's famous podcast "New Heights", it was always clear that a massive episode was on the cards. And that's exactly what happened.

The episode reached 1.3 million live viewers. Traffic was so intense that it suffered a glitch and the broadcast broke for a minute. Taylor has been a constant presence in NFL games for the past two seasons, and it will continue to play a big part in the media with Kelce returning for one more season.

There has been a small group of fans who have been critical of her presence. Even though she appears just a few times per games, many fans, especially male ones, criticize what they perceive as "oversharing" of Swift. Even though she's just there to support her significant other.

Swift, smartly, used her appearance on "New Heights" to make a joke about the situation, stating that the brothers "have a lot of male fans that listen to the podcast, and everyone knows that the one thing they want to see in their male spaces is more of her".

The joke caught the attention of former gymnast Olivia Dunne, who shared her declaration with a three-word message on her Instagram stories:

"She gets it"

Olivia Dunne approved Taylor Swift's sarcastic comment

Taylor Swift announces new album on Travis Kelce's podcast

The key reason for the singer's appearance was to promote her new album, "The Life of a Showgirl", which is set to debut on October 3.

Swift presented the album to Jason Kelce, brother of Travis and also a former superstar NFL player. Jason screamed once he saw the cover, and there were a huge number of fans in the chat, happy to see the singer promoting a new album.

The pair started their relationship midway through 2023, and Swift has been spotted in many of Kelce's games since then. She also attended both Super Bowls the Chiefs played ever since, with her boyfriend winning a ring in the first opportunity, but losing to the Philadelphia Eagles later

