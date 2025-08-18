Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne promotes betting app with bathtub photoshoot inspired by Margot Robbie's 'The Big Short' scene

Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, dazzled an empty Rose Bowl stadium covered in froth in a bathtub. Dunne, a talented gymnast and a model, recreated a scene from &quot;The Big Short&quot; to promote a sports betting app.On Monday, she was featured in the advertisement for the Fanatics sportsbook, which attempted to be a rendition of Hollywood superstar Margot Robbie's iconic bubble bath scene from 2015 film, &quot;The Big Short&quot;.Soon after the advertisement went live, Dunne took to Instagram to share a series of snaps from behind the scenes. Her post quickly went viral, amassing over 53,000 likes and 500 comments at the time of writing.&quot;I can explain…. @fanaticssportsbook,&quot; Olivia Dunne captioned her post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSharing the same post to her story shortly after, Dunne was quick to point out the inspiration for her look, showing off how closely she matched Margot Robbie's demeanour from the silver screen.Screenshots of Olivia Dunne's Instagram stories (Images from - Instagram.com/@livvydunne IG Stories)Boasting over 5 million followers on Instagram and over 8 million on TikTok, Olivia Dunne is one of the most recognizable faces on social media at the moment. She has collaborated with a number of huge brands as a result. Apart from Fanatics, she has worked with organizations such as Vuori, Nautica and American Eagle.Olivia Dunne turned heads alongside Paul Skenes at the 2025 All-Star gameAfter enjoying a stellar first half of the season, Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes deservedly earned himself a second consecutive All-Star selection earlier this year. As the starting pitcher headed to Atlanta to take part in the festivities, he was joined by his girlfriend, Olivia Dunne. The power couple turned heads during their red carpet appearance as Skenes sported a classy grey suit while Dunne wore a contrasting blue dress. Dunne later took to Instagram to share a series of snaps from the big day.She wrote in the caption:&quot;Had to come back for seconds😼 #yr2 #ASG2025&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostScheduled to start the big game for the NL, Paul Skenes definitely lived up to all the hype surrounding him, pitching a perfect inning wherein he struck out the first two batters he faced. The young ace eventually ended up on the winning team at the end of the night.