  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Paul Skenes’ girlfriend Olivia Dunne playfully calls out fans "obsessed" with Pirates ace

Paul Skenes’ girlfriend Olivia Dunne playfully calls out fans "obsessed" with Pirates ace

By Krutik Jain
Published Aug 13, 2025 05:05 GMT
MLB: All Star Game-National League at American League - Source: Imagn
Paul Skenes’ girlfriend Olivia Dunne playfully calls out fans "obsessed" with Pirates ace - Source: Imagn

On Tuesday, Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, shared a glimpse of "obsessed" fans of the Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher. Since stepping foot in MLB, Skenes' fame has skyrocketed as he continues to excel on the mound.

Ad

Skenes, who was picked first in the 2023 MLB draft, made his debut against the Chicago Cubs last May. He won the NL Rookie of the Year and was a Cy Young finalist as well. This year, he's making a strong case for the Cy Young.

Dunne uploaded a video on how her social media is acting up strangely these days. She gave followers an inside look at the kind of comments she has been receiving from Skenes fans. Fans have been posting memes and GIFs with Skenes' face on them in Dunne's social media posts.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Yall are obsessed for you," Dunne wrote.
Ad

Paul Skenes reveals taking help from Olivia Dunne to handle newfound fame

Paul Skenes' fame has reached another level after he made his debut in MLB. He's grateful that he has someone like Olivia Dunne with him to help him navigate through the modern age of social media.

During an interview with GQ, Skenes talked about the help he has received from Dunne in terms of handling the fame around him.

Ad
“She’s been dealing with all the notoriety and all that longer than I have,” Skenes said.

Skenes doesn't like it when fans want to sign and take pictures with him. He finds that as a distraction to his pitching role.

“I view it as, it’s not my job to take pictures with these people. It’s my job to throw, and them wanting to take pictures is getting in the way of that,” Skenes said. "But she always handles everything very well. She’s very comfortable to be around for other people who come up and ask to talk, that kind of thing."

Skenes also added that he's taking tips from Olivia Dunne, who has millions of followers in social media.

About the author
Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain

Twitter icon

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications