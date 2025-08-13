Paul Skenes’ girlfriend Olivia Dunne playfully calls out fans "obsessed" with Pirates ace

On Tuesday, Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, shared a glimpse of &quot;obsessed&quot; fans of the Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher. Since stepping foot in MLB, Skenes' fame has skyrocketed as he continues to excel on the mound.Skenes, who was picked first in the 2023 MLB draft, made his debut against the Chicago Cubs last May. He won the NL Rookie of the Year and was a Cy Young finalist as well. This year, he's making a strong case for the Cy Young.Dunne uploaded a video on how her social media is acting up strangely these days. She gave followers an inside look at the kind of comments she has been receiving from Skenes fans. Fans have been posting memes and GIFs with Skenes' face on them in Dunne's social media posts.&quot;Yall are obsessed for you,&quot; Dunne wrote.View on TikTokPaul Skenes reveals taking help from Olivia Dunne to handle newfound famePaul Skenes' fame has reached another level after he made his debut in MLB. He's grateful that he has someone like Olivia Dunne with him to help him navigate through the modern age of social media.During an interview with GQ, Skenes talked about the help he has received from Dunne in terms of handling the fame around him.“She’s been dealing with all the notoriety and all that longer than I have,” Skenes said.Skenes doesn't like it when fans want to sign and take pictures with him. He finds that as a distraction to his pitching role.“I view it as, it’s not my job to take pictures with these people. It’s my job to throw, and them wanting to take pictures is getting in the way of that,” Skenes said. &quot;But she always handles everything very well. She’s very comfortable to be around for other people who come up and ask to talk, that kind of thing.&quot;Skenes also added that he's taking tips from Olivia Dunne, who has millions of followers in social media.