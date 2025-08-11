  • home icon
Paul Skenes’ girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, drops 2-word nickname for Pirates ace that riles up MLB fans: "Don't disrespect him like that"

By Krutik Jain
Published Aug 11, 2025 04:17 GMT
Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, drops 2-word nickname for Pirates ace that riles up MLB fans: "Don't disrespect him like that"

Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, gave a playful nod to the 6-foot-7 frame of the Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher. Skenes, who's having another stellar year on the mound, is coming off a quality outing against the Cincinnati Reds, blowing past a 100 mph heater to strike out shortstop Elly De La Cruz.

On Sunday, Dunne reposted the moment while giving props to the pitcher's towering presence on the mound. She wrote in the overlay text of the clip:

"Mason 67 all grown up."

Dunner wrote in the caption:

"He’s 6’7 btw #baseball #67 #mlb. Mason. Mason 67 all grown…"

For those unversed, "Mason 67" is a reference to a tall baseball player, specifically one who is 6 feet 7 inches tall.

The comments section was also in the mood, with several coming with playful references.

"I’m Mason and 6’7," one fan wrote.
"Paul is the real deal," another added.
"Don’t disrespect Paul like that he’s not a 67," one wrote.
"Paul Skenes wouldn’t get a hit vs Mason 67 guys," another said.
"Shut the f**k up," one commented.
"Calling him Mason 67 as he blows 100 past Elly De la Cruz," another added.
Fan reactions
Olivia Dunne not only falling for Paul Skenes' towering frame

Paul Skenes' height isn't the only reason why Olivia Dunne fell for the Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher. The second-year MLB star is good-looking as well, according to Dunne.

Earlier this month, a post from Codify mentioned Skenes' stats from last year to this one. The ERA lurks around the same sub-2.00 in almost an equal number of starts, highlighting how consistent Skenes has been on the MLB mound.

"Paul Skenes: 23 starts last year with a 1.96 ERA 24 starts this year with a 1.94 ERA We've never seen anyone like him," the post read.

Dunne replied to the post with a two-word reaction:

"+he's handsome."

In his last start on Aug. 7, Skenes delivered a masterful performance in a dominant 7–0 shutout win against the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park. Skenes pitched seven scoreless innings with eight strikeouts as his season ERA dropped to league best 1.94.

