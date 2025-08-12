  • home icon
  Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne takes playful dig at sister's "backseat driver" post

Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne takes playful dig at sister's "backseat driver" post

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Aug 12, 2025 02:01 GMT
Pittsburgh Pirates flamethrower Paul Skenes is mounting a series challenge for the NL Cy Young award in his second MLB season while his girlfriend Olivia Dunne enjoys are time away from gymnastics.

After calling time on her gymnastics career earlier this year, the former LSU Tigers star has been more active across social media platforms. Dunne, who shares a strong bond with her elder sister, Julz, often has playful interactions with her sibling on social media.

In an Instagram post on Monday, Julz Dunne shared a picture of her in the backseat of a car. She also posed with Olivia in a picture from the post which was captioned:

"Backseat driver."
Olivia Dunne took a playful jab at her sister in the comments:

"If you are a backseat driver, what does that make me?"

Julz fired back:

"Passenger pain in the ahh."
While Julz and Olivia often engage in banter on Instagram, they support each other in their endeavours with the older Dunne hailing the former LSU gymnast as her "best friend."

"That is my best friend, so, at the end of the day, that’s the relationship that really matters more than the ones from other people online that I don’t even know," Julz said in 2023.

Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne receives heartfelt message from sister Julz

Julz Dunne is her sister's biggest supporter as she was often seen cheering for Olivia Dunne during her time with the LSU Tigers.

In an Instagram story on Monday, Julz shared a heartfelt message for her younger sister.

"Every morning you wake up, I'll be there... Every night at dinner, I'll be there.. Every birthday party, I'll be there. Every Christmas, I'll be there," Julz captioned her story featuring a picture of the Dunne sisters arriving at an event.
While Olivia Dunne made a name for herself for the LSU Tigers on the mat, Julz played softball at the high school level before attending LSU.

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

