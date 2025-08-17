  • home icon
  MLB fans dub Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne "The Taylor Swift of Baseball" after viral voiceover moment

By Krutik Jain
Published Aug 17, 2025 07:06 GMT
MLB fans dub Paul Skenes
If the NFL has Taylor Swift, MLB has Olivia Dunne, which is what baseball fans feel after her viral voiceover moment. On Wednesday, Swift made her highly awaited debut on her boyfriend Travis Kelce's "New Heights" podcast.

There, she joked that male sports fans wanted to see more of her in their spaces and on their screens. Her comments have since been doing the rounds on the internet and were also replayed during the Minnesota Twins- Detroit Tigers game at Target Field on Saturday.

On the jumbotron, the Celebrity Look Alike game was being played, and when the said comments of Swift were played, the videoboard showed Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes' girlfriend and her lookalike from the crowd.

Dunne posted the video on her social media.

Fans in the replies started comparing Swift and Dunne in hilarious ways. Here are some of the best reactions:

"The Taylor Swift of baseball," one fan wrote.
"This is awesome! Combining sports with Taylor Swift is a win-win. What a cool moment!" one fan commented.
"Taylor Swift in a baseball cap, now that's a game," another added.
"This is a PERFECT use of this!!" one fan wrote.
"Lol, Taylor on New Heights," one fan said.
"This sound was made for you," one fan added.
Comments section from Olivia Dunne&#039;s TikTok post.
Comments section from Olivia Dunne's TikTok post.

Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne reveals reason behind supporting Taylor Swift's boyfriend's team in Super Bowl LIX

In February, Super Bowl LIX took place at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. The big game was played between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs. Taylor Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, is a tight end on the Chiefs roster.

Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes also attended the event in New Orleans. Dunne arrived there in a red outfit, very clearly showing her support for the Chiefs. The reason for her allegiance to them is none other than Taylor Swift.

"Tomorrow for the game I am rooting for the Chiefs," she said. "Unpopular opinion around here. But I’m very excited, and it’s my first Super Bowl, so it’s gonna be a great time. I’m a Swiftie."

However, Dunne's support for the Chiefs didn't result in a favorable result. The Eagles crushed them 40-22 to lift the Lombardi Trophy.

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
