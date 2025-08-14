Olivia Dunne left in splits as she pens 3-word response to Taylor Swift’s viral appearance on boyfriend Travis Kelce’s podcast

Olivia Dunne was recently left in splits over Taylor Swift's appearance on her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s podcast. The former gymnast was quick to share her amusement over the ordeal, penning a short note about the same.

Swift and Kelce first began dating sometime in late 2023, after the Kansas City tight-end admitted to his brother on their podcast that he'd tried and failed to meet the global popstar after one of her shows. After they began dating, Swift made multiple appearances at her boyfriend’s games, and the airtime she got during her visits garnered significant amounts of criticism.

Recently, Taylor Swift herself appeared on the ‘New Heights’ podcast hosted by Travis and Jason Kelce. In her appearance, the singer took a dig at her critics, sarcastically saying,

“As we all know, you guys have a lot of male sports fans that listen to your podcast and I think we all know that if there's one thing male sports fans want to see in their spaces and on their screen, it's more of me.”

Reacting to this, Olivia Dunne shared a clip of this viral moment on her Instagram story, and wrote,

“She gets it 🤣.”

Via @livvydunne on Instagram

Dunne has dealt with her fair share of media criticism over the last few years and has previously spoken out about the downsides of social media.

Olivia Dunne reflects on the difficulties of managing social media fame

Dunne at the 2025 MLB All-Star Game (Image Source: Getty)

Olivia Dunne is best known as a collegiate gymnast. She first rose to fame in 2020, when she began sharing glimpses of her everyday life as a student-athlete on social media. Since then, the youngster has amassed a large following that subsequently made her the highest-paid female NIL athlete during her career.

Addressing the criticism she faces as a result of her social media presence, Dunne told SI Swimsuit,

“People need to understand that I work for everything I earn. I’ve spent years building an audience of over 11 million followers between Instagram and TikTok, and brands pay for the reach that my accounts get and the demographic that it caters to. People always comment stuff that they would never say to your face, so part of it is just having developed tough skin as well. Social media is hard. It’s a very hard place to be.”

In 2025, Olivia Dunne called time on her career as a gymnast as she completed her fifth and final year with the LSU Tigers. However, the 22-year-old has continued to stay active on social media as she explores life after college.

