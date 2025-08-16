  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne enjoys sun-kissed butterfly chase in blue bikini by Georgia's Lake Oconee

Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne enjoys sun-kissed butterfly chase in blue bikini by Georgia's Lake Oconee

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Aug 16, 2025 02:23 GMT
MLB: All Star Game-National League at American League - Source: Imagn
Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne enjoys sun-kissed butterfly chase in blue bikini by Georgia's Lake Oconee - Source: Imagn

Pittsburgh Pirates' NL Cy Young contender Paul Skenes' girlfriend is enjoying her best life, vacationing at scenic venues, since her retirement from gymnastics earlier this year.

Ad

The former LSU Tigers gymnast concluded her collegiate journey in April and called time on her career. Since then, the former LSU star has shared pictures from her scenic gateways from several destinations.

In her Instagram story on Friday, Dunne shared snaps from her time at Lake Oconee, Georgia. She was accompanied by her friend Hayden Sample, according to one of the stories.

Dunne, who wore a blue bikini in the pictures, shared a clip of butterflies from her getaway, captioning it with a blue butterfly emoji.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
(Image source - Olivia Dunne Instagram)
(Image source - Olivia Dunne Instagram)

Olivia Dunne keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts on social media. However, the former LSU gymnast shared a hilarious negative feedback for her social media followers.

Ad

In an Instagram reel earlier this week, Dunne called out her followers for spamming the comments of her vacation pictures by asking about Paul Skenes.

"Every night, at dinner, I'll be there. Every birthday party, I'll be there. Every Christmas, I'll be there," the audio in the clip read with Skenes' pictures highlighted in the comments of Dunne's posts.

She captioned the clip:

Ad
"Y'all 😭 🙏🏽."
Ad

Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne agreed with Taylor Swift's take on NFL fans

While Olivia Dunne often gets asked about Paul Skenes by baseball fans, pop legend Taylor Swift addressed her male fans after she started dating Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce.

In her first appearance on Travis and Jason Kelce's "New Heights" podcast this week, Swift said:"

Ad
"You know, you guys have a lot of male sports fans that listen to your podcast and uhm... I think we all know that if there's one thing that male sports fans want to see, in their spaces and on their screens, it's more of me."

Olivia Dunne agreed with Swift's statement, sharing the clip on her Instagram story and writing:

Ad
"She gets it."

With Paul Skenes contending for the NL Cy Young award for a second consecutive season, his girlfriend Olivia Dunne is likely to get more attention from MLB fans in the coming weeks.

About the author
Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications