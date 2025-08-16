Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne enjoys sun-kissed butterfly chase in blue bikini by Georgia's Lake Oconee

Pittsburgh Pirates' NL Cy Young contender Paul Skenes' girlfriend is enjoying her best life, vacationing at scenic venues, since her retirement from gymnastics earlier this year.The former LSU Tigers gymnast concluded her collegiate journey in April and called time on her career. Since then, the former LSU star has shared pictures from her scenic gateways from several destinations.In her Instagram story on Friday, Dunne shared snaps from her time at Lake Oconee, Georgia. She was accompanied by her friend Hayden Sample, according to one of the stories.Dunne, who wore a blue bikini in the pictures, shared a clip of butterflies from her getaway, captioning it with a blue butterfly emoji.(Image source - Olivia Dunne Instagram)Olivia Dunne keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts on social media. However, the former LSU gymnast shared a hilarious negative feedback for her social media followers.In an Instagram reel earlier this week, Dunne called out her followers for spamming the comments of her vacation pictures by asking about Paul Skenes.&quot;Every night, at dinner, I'll be there. Every birthday party, I'll be there. Every Christmas, I'll be there,&quot; the audio in the clip read with Skenes' pictures highlighted in the comments of Dunne's posts.She captioned the clip:&quot;Y'all 😭 🙏🏽.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostPaul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne agreed with Taylor Swift's take on NFL fansWhile Olivia Dunne often gets asked about Paul Skenes by baseball fans, pop legend Taylor Swift addressed her male fans after she started dating Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce.In her first appearance on Travis and Jason Kelce's &quot;New Heights&quot; podcast this week, Swift said:&quot;&quot;You know, you guys have a lot of male sports fans that listen to your podcast and uhm... I think we all know that if there's one thing that male sports fans want to see, in their spaces and on their screens, it's more of me.&quot;Olivia Dunne agreed with Swift's statement, sharing the clip on her Instagram story and writing:&quot;She gets it.&quot;With Paul Skenes contending for the NL Cy Young award for a second consecutive season, his girlfriend Olivia Dunne is likely to get more attention from MLB fans in the coming weeks.