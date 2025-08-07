Amid her break from gymnastics and absence at National Championships, Suni Lee poses in casual green outfit with friends

Olympic champion gymnast Suni Lee recently uploaded a picture that she took in an elevator in a casual green outfit. The gymnast has been on a break ever since she made her appearance at the Paris Olympics last year.Lee uploaded a mirror selfie with her friends on her Instagram story. The 22-year-old gymnast was also carrying a small leather handbag during the outing.Screengrab of Suni Lee's latest Instagram story [Image Source : Suni Lee's Instagram]Lee previously uploaded pics of her visit to Manchester on her Instagram stories, where she wore a stylish jacket and white pants. Before the US National Championships, Lee had also missed out on the US Classic Championships, alongside Simone Biles, Shilese Jones, and Jordan Chiles, among others.The American was diagnosed with a rare kidney disease in 2023, due to which she had to quit collegiate gymnastics. The gymnast also missed out on the entire 2023-24 season in a bid to recover quickly for the Paris Olympics.Lee made a strong comeback at the Paris Olympics, where she won a whopping three medals. Apart from the gold medal in the women's team all-around event, Lee won two individual bronze medals in the women's individual all-around as well as the women's uneven bars event.When Suni Lee left her doctor emotional with her ESPY awards speechSuni Lee receiving the ESPY award for the Best Comeback Athlete [Image Source : Getty]Suni Lee previously attended the ESPY awards alongside Dr. Marcia Faustin a month ago. Dr. Faustin was instrumental in her miraculous recovery from the kidney disease that nearly threatened to ruin Lee's career.Lee won the ESPY award for the Best Comeback Athlete. In an emotional speech that left even Dr. Faustin moist, the 22-year-old gymnast expressed her gratitude towards her as she said,&quot;To Dr. Marcia Faustin, she's actually here in the crowd with me today. Thank you for guiding me through the toughest moments, reading every scan and report by my side and Ali (Alison Lim) and Jess (Jess Graba), my coaches who never gave up, even when things looked impossible.&quot;The gymnast further added,&quot;I'm so proud we never said no for an answer. From hospital beds to three Olympic medals in Paris, this is proof that no setback can stop you if you don't stop fighting. I just have to say, never, ever underestimate a girl who is determined to prove her worth to herself.&quot;Though Lee didn't explicitly mention her plans for the upcoming LA Olympics in 2028, she is hopeful of making it to the US team in time.