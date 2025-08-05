Amid US Gymnastics Championships absence, Suni Lee rocks stylish jacket during Manchester visit

Suni Lee took to social media to share a glimpse of her time in Manchester in the midst of her absence from the 2025 Xfinity US Gymnastics Championships. Lee's last competitive appearance came at the Paris 2024 Olympics, where she earned a gold medal in the women's team event. Lee has previously talked about her difficulty in participating in gymnastics due to two incurable kidney diseases, which could be the reason for her absence from many competitions this season.

Suni Lee is regarded as one of the best gymnasts in the world. Lee made headlines for her performances at the 2019 World Championships, where she helped the United States team win the gold medal. She would go on to make her Olympic debut at the Tokyo Games in 2021, where she won an individual gold medal in the all-around event, establishing herself as one of the best gymnasts in the nation. Lee also competed at the collegiate level, representing Auburn University where she won gold and silver medals at the NCAA Championships.

Lee took to her Instagram stories to share a glimpse of her time in Manchester, where she rocked a stylish jacket and white pants.

Still taken from Lee's Instagram (Source: @sunisalee/Instagram)

Suni Lee was diagnosed with kidney disease in 2023, leading to her early retirement from college gymnastics.

Suni Lee on suffering from kidney disease: "I realized I'm not alone"

Suni Lee at Paris 2024 - Source: Getty

Suni Lee previously discussed the challenges she faced while suffering from kidney disease and how she overcame them. In an essay published on Women's Health magazine, she wrote:

"One of the most overwhelming feelings when I was diagnosed with kidney disease was loneliness. I felt like no one understood what I was going through, and the doctors weren’t listening to me. But since sharing my kidney disease journey, I've received an overwhelming number of supportive and heartfelt messages from an entire community of people living with kidney disease. I realized that I'm not alone.

"These days, I'm taking some time for myself, without the pressure of a huge goal, for the first time in my life. I'm exploring new passions, like fashion and acting, and having fun with the unknown right now. I have learned through the high highs and low lows that I will never be the Suni I was before—because I am a stronger Suni than I ever thought I could be. When it comes to your health, it is so important to advocate for yourself, to use your voice even when it is shaking."

Suni Lee recently made an appearance at the 2025 ESPY Awards, where she won the award for Best Comeback Athlete thanks to her performances in Paris.

