"Mermaid" - Suni Lee, Olivia Dunne and others gush over former LSU gymnast Aleah Finnegan's Hawaii vacation moments with boyfriend

Suni Lee, Olivia Dunne, and other athletes shared their reactions as Aleah Finnegan shared a few glimpses of her vacation in Hawaii with her boyfriend, Tyson. Lee shares a close relationship with Finnegan, with the pair being friends since they were 10 years old. They have competed together on multiple occasions as part of the United States team as well as against each other in collegiate competitions.Suni Lee is regarded as one of the best gymnasts in the nation. Lee gained recognition for her performance at the 2019 U.S National Championships, where she earned three medals. She would go on to earn a call-up to the U.S Olympic team for the 2020 Tokyo Games, where she won the individual all-around gold medal. Lee last competed at the Paris 2024 Olympics (where Finnegan also competed, representing the Philippines), where she earned three Olympic medals.In a post on Instagram, Finnegan shared a few glimpses of her vacation in Hawaii with her boyfriend, Tyson. She captioned the post with:&quot;On island time🌴,&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLee commented on the post, writing:&quot;😍😍&quot;Former LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne also commented:&quot;MERMAID&quot;Emma Malabuyo, who also represents the Philippines gymnastics team, wrote:&quot;😍😍&quot;Still taken from Finnegan's Instagram (source: @aleahfinn/Instagram)Suni Lee recently attended the 2025 ESPY Awards, where she won the Best Comeback Athlete Award.Aleah Finnegan on Suni Lee: &quot;She's incredibly talented&quot;2025 ESPYs - Arrivals - Source: GettyAleah Finnegan has previously made her feelings known towards Suni Lee. After Lee's remarkable performances in Paris, Finnegan praised the American gymnast and, according to GMA News, she said:&quot;Suni’s incredibly talented and she just exudes confidence. She does compete for the States but she represents Asian heritage and that’s so beautiful and I’m so honored to be able to see her grow into the woman that she is right now.&quot;&quot;I’ve known Suni since I was maybe 10 years old so we’ve competed against each other for a long time now and even in university as well. I’m really grateful to have somebody like her as a friend,&quot; - Aleah FinneganSuni Lee competed for Auburn University while Finnegan represents the LSU Tigers. Lee last competed in NCAA competitions during the 22/23 season, choosing to end her collegiate career there to focus on the Paris Olympics. She performed impressively in that year's NCAA Championships, winning a gold medal on the balance beam and a silver medal in the all-around competition.