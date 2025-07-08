Suni Lee and Jordan Chiles strike iconic poses while enjoying off-season with special visit to Disney Parks

Suni Lee and Jordan Chiles enjoyed their off-season visit to the Disney Parks. The Olympic champion gymnasts visited Disney World and the Disneyland, respectively.
The Disney Parks acknowledged their visits by posting some snaps on their Instagram handle. Both the gymnasts were seen posing with the iconic Mickey Mouse hat.
The Instagram page of Disney Parks captioned the post as,
"Sticking the pose ✨ @sunisalee and @jordanchiles completing the all-around Disney parks visit at Walt Disney World and Disneyland"
Lee also shared some pictures of her visit to Disneyworld with her friends on her Instagram profile. She captioned the post as,
"disney ily 🫶🏻🫶🏻"
While Chiles didn't share photos of her visit, she shared the Disney Parks post on her latest Instagram story:
Suni Lee had previously commented on Jordan Chiles' Instagram post from June 2025, where the gymnast shared photos from her Cannes getaway. Lee commented,
“oh u ate”
Jordan Chiles and Suni Lee will soon gear up for the FIG World Championships this year. The Championships will be held at Jakarta in Indonesia this October.
Jordan Chiles reveals the emotions she experienced while writing her memoir
Jordan Chiles previously shared the emotions she experienced while writing her memoir. The Olympic champion gymnast had released her autobiography titled 'I'm that Girl : Living the Power of my Dreams' in March 2025.
In her conversation at the ESSENCE fest, the gymnast mentioned,
“Writing my book was definitely a huge process because I didn’t realize all these things were still stuck to me. I was bawling my eyes out because I was like, ‘Wow, these things actually happened to me." (via ESSENCE)
The gymnast further added,
“But now, I can finally close my book, look at the cover, and be like, ‘You know what? You are that girl! You are that person that you get to wake up every morning and feel confident about."
Jordan Chiles had a memorable experience last year. Chiles contributed to the US team's gold medal in the women's team all-around event at the Paris Olympics. However, her bronze medal in the floor exercise event was revoked by the authorities after the Court of Arbitration of Sport pronounced the verdict in the favor of the Romanian authorities, who had alleged that the gymnast had filed for enquiry beyond the stipulated time.