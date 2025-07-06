"I was bawling my eyes out" - Jordan Chiles reveals the emotions she experienced while writing her memoir

Jordan Chiles recently attended the 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture, held in New Orleans from July 4-6. The event featured a star-studded lineup including Chiles, Leon Thomas, Big Freedia and Coco Jones, among others.

The 24-year-old gymnast was last seen in action at the 2025 NCAA Gymnastics Championships, where she helped lead the UCLA Bruins to a runner-up finish. She also earned an individual gold medal on the uneven bars.

Since the end of her 2025 season, Chiles has been keeping herself busy by attending several high-profile events, including the 2025 American Music Awards, BET Awards and most recently, the ESSENCE Fest.

During the Fest, Chiles took part in a live, in-person conversation with journalist Shari Nycole. The two spoke about everything from her Prince-inspired floor routine to the importance of mental health. Chiles also opened up about her memoir, 'I’m That Girl: Living the Power of My Dreams', which was published on March 4, 2025. The book dives into the past trauma she experienced while growing up.

“Writing my book was definitely a huge process because I didn’t realize all these things were still stuck to me,” she said. “I was bawling my eyes out because I was like, ‘Wow, these things actually happened to me." (via ESSENCE)

She added:

“But now, I can finally close my book, look at the cover, and be like, ‘You know what? You are that girl! You are that person that you get to wake up every morning and feel confident about."

The book entered the New York Times Bestseller List upon release and features a foreword written by Olympic champion Simone Biles.

After the event, Chiles also posted some glimpses on Instagram. She captioned the post:

dream girl! Had fun hosting @essencefest last night!!

Olympic Gymnast Jordan Chiles on her SI Swimsuit cover moment

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Social Club Celebrates Launch of 2025 Issue - Source: Getty

Alongside Olivia Dunne, Salma Hayek Pinault and Lauren Chan, Jordan Chiles appeared on the cover of the 2025 SI Swimsuit issue. Her photoshoot took place in Boca Raton, Florida.

In an interview with People magazine, Chiles shared what the moment felt like when she first saw the cover with her family:

“I literally started bawling my eyes out. My mom screamed. Everybody in the restaurant was like, ‘Oh, what just happened? What is happening?’ My sister was just literally in awe. I think that's when they realized I have established so much in my life, but these little things are what make it even better, she said.”

Jordan Chiles also walked the runway at the SI Swimsuit Show in Miami, marking her debut on the runway.

