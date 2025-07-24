  • home icon
  Olympics
  "Feeding us" - Suni Lee swoons over Simone Biles' dreamy British Virgin Islands vacation highlights

"Feeding us" - Suni Lee swoons over Simone Biles' dreamy British Virgin Islands vacation highlights

By Harshvardhan Shankar
Published Jul 24, 2025 13:45 GMT
Artistic Gymnastics - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 10 - Source: Getty
Biles and Lee at the Paris 2024 Games

Suni Lee shared her reaction as Simone Biles rocked a stylish white top while enjoying her British Virgin Islands vacation with her friends. Biles has been taking a break from gymnastics since competing at the Paris 2024 Olympics, using the time to recover and spend some time with friends and family. She and Lee share a close relationship, competing together as teammates for the U.S Team on multiple occasions.

Lee is considered one of the best gymnasts in the nation. She established herself as one of the rising stars in the sport when she made her Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020, winning the all-around individual gold medal at 18. Lee would have a highly decorated career, winning multiple World Championship medals and earning a second Olympic gold medal in the team all-around at the Paris Games. Lee also competed on a collegiate level for Auburn University.

In an Instagram post, Simone Biles shared a few photos of herself in a white top during her vacation on the British Virgin Islands. She captioned it:

"no crying on the yacht 💙🦋🧢🐳🫐"
Suni Lee reacted to the post, commenting:

"u ate"
"she feeding us"
Still taken from Biles&#039; Instagram (source: @simonebiles/Instagram)
Still taken from Biles' Instagram

Suni Lee also recently made an appearance at the 2025 NBA Draft, attending as an interviewer for Esquire Magazine on the red carpet.

Suni Lee wins Best Comeback Athlete at 2025 ESPY Awards

Lee at the 2025 ESPYs - Source: Getty
Lee at the 2025 ESPYs

Suni Lee earned the Best Comeback Athlete Award at the 2025 ESPYs. She was nominated alongside Lindsey Vonn, Mallory Swanson, and Gabe Landeskog. Lee earned the award thanks to her remarkable performances in Paris after battling with two kidney diseases.

After collecting the award, Lee said (via ESPN, 0:34 onwards):

"Winning this award means so much more than I can say. And to my fellow nominees, you inspire me and I'm so honored to stand here with you. When I was diagnosed with two rare kidney diseases, I was told I'd never compete again. But I refuse to believe that. There were days where I felt scared, defeated, and alone. But I always found strength around me."
"From hospital beds to three Olympic medals in Paris, this is proof that no setback can stop you if you don't stop fighting. I just have to say, never, ever underestimate a girl who is determined to prove her worth to herself. Thank you," she added.

Lee attended the event in a gold Oscar de la Renta gown, which featured metallic leaf details.

