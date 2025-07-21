Suni Lee once opened up about the moment when Simone Biles announced her withdrawal from the Tokyo Olympics. Biles competed in her second Olympics at the 2020 edition in Tokyo after her five-medal haul at the Rio Games.

The legendary gymnast was experiencing the pressure of high expectations even before the Tokyo Games began. The weight of the world on her shoulders, as she described it, affected her practice and confidence. For her vault performance in Tokyo, the American gymnast was supposed to perform a difficult routine with a roundoff back handspring onto the table, followed by 2½ twists.

However, the gymnast struggled with balance between her body and mind and executed only 1½ twists with a big leap forward before landing awkwardly. Following the unexpected setback, Biles spoke with the U.S. team doctor Marcia Faustin while the rest of the gymnasts moved to the next apparatus. As Biles came back to her teammates, including Jordan Chiles, Suni Lee, and Grace McCallum, she hugged them and announced her decision to discontinue her quest.

Lee, who won the all-around gold medal at the Tokyo edition, reflected on the moment when the team's star gymnast decided to withdraw and expressed her emotions.

"To see her kind of go out like that is very sad because this Olympic Games, I feel like, is kind of hers," Lee said, via an interview with ESPN in 2021.

At the same Games, Biles earned a silver medal in the team event and a bronze medal in the balance beam before her withdrawal.

Simone Biles expresses her feelings after winning the ESPY Awards over other male nominees

Simone Biles during the 2025 ESPY Awards at The Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Getty Images)

Simone Biles earned the Best Championship Performance at the 2025 ESPY Award ceremony on Wednesday, July 16, at The Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California. She achieved this feat with her all-around victory at the 2024 Paris Games.

Biles outdid Steph Curry, Northern Irish professional golfer Rory McIlroy, and Canadian-American baseball first baseman Freddie Freeman to win the honor. Biles expressed her elation:

"Well, that was very unexpected, especially in a category of all men. So, thank you guys so much," Biles said. "I'm honored to receive this award. The recognition means more than you guys know. I would like to thank the people who have stood with me on this journey. My teammates, my competitors, my coaches, family, and fans who have lifted me up every step of the way. I wouldn't be standing here without all of you."

Simone Biles also won the Best Athlete - Women’s Sports at the 2025 ESPY Award ceremony.

