Amid Christian Miller's top performances, Justin Gatlin shares honest opinion on the teenager's future as an athlete

Former sprinting sensation Justin Gatlin shared his views on teenage American sprinter Christian Miller's future as an athlete. Gatlin discussed the youngster's potential with former Bahamian athlete Rodney Green on their Ready Set Go podcast.
During the hour-long podcast, Gatlin mentioned how Miller could make his way into the US track and field squad. He also agreed with Green's view that Miller could try his luck through the relay team.
"I would like to see Christian Miller mix it up in the relay, definitely for the world relays. Um, I think what we saw Christian Miller open up between him and his circle, meaning his agent and his coaches, was like, 'We right on target.' Let's just focus on what we have to focus on," Gatlin said in the podcast [8:52 onwards].
In another podcast conducted a couple of weeks ago, Green and Gatlin analyzed some of Miller's recent track performances. Green expected more from the 19-year-old, as he mentioned (32:42 onwards):
"I want to applaud him, man. I mean, I see him all the time he always embraces me you know what I mean, very good opener his fastest opener as the year, he's showing that, 'Hey it's not a fluke it's not a fluke i am here y'all going to have to deal with me high school or no high school y'all going to have to deal with me' and he showed up today and he showed up."
Christian Miller ran 10.06 seconds in a 100m event in 2023, which shattered the then-U18 world record. He lowered his personal best to 9.93 in another track event at Clermont in 2024.
Justin Gatlin makes his feelings known about Fred Kerley's comeback after his second arrest
Justin Gatlin also shared his thoughts about Fred Kerley's stunning comeback. The two-time Olympic medalist was arrested on battery assault charges filed by his ex-girlfriend, Alaysha Johnson.
However, the athlete registered a strong comeback after coming out on bail. Kerley won the Franson Chance Meet with an impressive timing of 9.98 seconds in the finals.
Gatlin expressed his awe at the situation during one of his episodes on the Ready Set Go podcast. The former Olympic champion said [1:16.21 onwards]:
"If he is able to step on the track through all this adversity and still run, damn sure he is going to prove himself. So, Fred is Fred. Fred is one of one for sure. As many people I see in my career who have gotten in trouble or had a setback and then never amounted to what they could have been."
Justin Gatlin had congratulated Olympic champion Masai Russell on her impressive comeback at the Grand Slam Track meet in Miami. Russell surpassed her previous best to clock 12.17 seconds at the 100m hurdles event in Miami.