Amid Grand Slam Track Philadelphia suspension, Fred Kerley announces next race in Spain

American track athlete Fred Kerley recently announced his participation in the Canarias Athletics Invitational 2025 in Spain. It is part of the World Athletics Continental Tour- silver group and is scheduled to be held on May 31.

This comes amidst the controversy revolving around him owing to the battery charges pushed on him by his ex-girlfriend, Alaysha Johnson. This also led to Kerey's suspension from the Philadelphia leg of the Grand Slam Track meet, where he was scheduled to run as a racer.

Due to this suspension, Kerley will now compete at the Canarias Invitational, scheduled just a day before the GST Philadelphia event (June 1-2). The two-time Olympic medalist shared a story on Instagram where he hinted that he will be running a 200m race in the event on Saturday. He wrote:

"Spain 200m Saturday"

Screenshot of Kerley's message on his Instagram stories (Image via: Kerley's Instagram)

Fred Kerley recently competed at the Rabat Diamond League on Sunday (May 25) in both the 100m and 200m events. He finished third in both races in run times of 10.07 seconds (100m) and 20.16 seconds (200m).

Other prominent entries in the tournament on Saturday will also include 2024 European Champion, Victoria Hudson, and US sprinter, Deajah Stevens.

Fred Kerley makes his feelings known on his participation in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics

Fred Kerley (Image via: Getty)

Fred Kerley recently opened up about his excitement to compete at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. The LA event will be Kerley's third quadrennial games after Tokyo and Paris, and he will look to add more to his medal tally that already features a 100m silver and bronze.

Speaking in a conversation, Kerley expressed his excitement to compete in his home country and assured that he will turn up similar to the way he did at the 2022 Worlds in Eugene, where he won the 100m gold medal. He said (via Digital Social Hour Podcast by Sean Kelly, 19:36 onwards):

"Definitely going to be excited coz it's home territory, LA. 2022, I did it at home, 2028 I am going to do at home too."

Speaking about the probable events he is eying to compete in LA, Kerley added further:

"The 100, 200m maybe me my coach and think about the 400 but I just need to complete my case, silver, bronze, gold, I'll be good. Riding to the sunset, that's probably my last one."

During the conversation, Fred Kerley also remarked that after the conclusion of his track career, he plans to work with young children and teach the importance and value of money.

