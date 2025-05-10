  • home icon
  • Fred Kerley’s girlfriend reacts as he dominates the 100m race after arrest

Fred Kerley’s girlfriend reacts as he dominates the 100m race after arrest

By Amitha Reji George
Modified May 10, 2025 08:35 GMT
Silesia Diamond League Chorzow 2024 - Source: Getty
Fred Kerley at Silesia Diamond League Chorzow 2024 - Source: Getty

Fred Kerley’s girlfriend, Cleo Rahman, aka DJ Sky High Baby, showed her support following his strong performance at the APU Franson Last Chance Invite. The American sprinter advanced to the final 100m race in the meet.

The Last Chance Meet is held at Azusa Pacific University from May 8 to 10. Kerley competed in the 100m semifinals, finishing first, clocking 9.87s (+2.9), and qualified for the final with the fastest time.

At the Grand Slam track inaugural meet held in Jamaica, Kerley finished seventh in the 100m, clocking 10.3s, and secured third place in the 200m dash. His dominance in the Last Chance meet is a strong comeback after missing a podium finish for 100m at the Grand Slam.

Kerley’s girlfriend reacted to his impressive performance at the Franson meet on X. She tweeted,

“9.87 Say No More”
DJ Sky High Baby has also backed him following the allegations of assault made by his ex-girlfriend, Alaysha Johnson. She claimed it was Johnson’s boyfriend who struck her, not Kerley.

“Thank you for your honest and unbiased account from eyewitnesses because I was upstairs like you said, and 2 people came up and privately told me she literally got hit by her boyfriend's slow swinging self. SMH. Fred and the bf was the altercation.”
Kerley was recently arrested for allegedly punching Johnson during a fight at a hotel in Dania Beach, Florida. The incident happened shortly before he was scheduled to compete in the Grand Slam track, and because of the arrest, he didn’t compete.

This incident is one of several legal incidents that Kerley has faced in recent months. In January this year, he was tasered and arrested by police following a confrontation near a crime scene. Last year, he was accused of assaulting his wife, who alleged that he strangled her at their Miami house.

'You never know in track and field when the time is right' - Fred Kerley opens up about his next step

Noah Lyles, Kishane Thompson, and Fred Kerley on the podium during the Men&#039;s 100m medal ceremony at Paris Games 2024 - Source: Getty
Noah Lyles, Kishane Thompson, and Fred Kerley on the podium during the Men's 100m medal ceremony at Paris Games 2024 - Source: Getty

Fred Kerley is one of the promising track and field athletes in the 100m. Speaking with The Pivot podcast in April 2025, Kerley mentioned his potential retirement plans and what lies ahead (45:14 onwards):

"2028, that’s what I feel like will be the ultimate exit plan. I still probably run some world championships after that. But I want to leave the LA Olympics on top, but you never know what the exit plan is in track and field.
But you never know, because if you go look at, say, 400, Michael Johnson, he ran the world record older; you know what? You never know. Just stay healthy. Justin Gallon just retired like two years ago. So you never know in track and field when the time is right."
Kerley is a two-time Olympian who won a silver medal in the 100m at the Tokyo 2021 Olympics and a bronze medal in the same event at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Edited by Aayush Kapoor
