Fred Kerley pens 4-word message for Matthew Hudson-Smith in response to 200m-400m challenge at GST

American track athlete Fred Kerley shared his take on transitioning to the long sprints bracket in the Grand Slam Track League. Notably, he also shared a special message for the 2024 Olympics 400m silver medalist, Matthew Hudson-Smith.
Kerley ran the shorter distances, 100m and 200m, during the first GST event, where he finished 4th overall in the standings. A few days later, Grand Slam Track invited fans to share their interesting takes regarding the league's athletes on their Instagram stories. One of the fans posted about Kerley running and winning the long sprints bracket (200m and 400m).
The 2024 Olympics bronze medalist shared this story on his handle and made a callout to the long sprints category winner in Kingston, Matthew Hudson-Smith, and enquired whether the latter wants to see this matchup in this category. He stated in his story:
"@matthudsonsmith u want that action"
Notably, Kerley participated in a 400m race last week in California. He won the race after clocking a run time of 44.73 seconds. He also participated in the 4x400m relay at the Tom Jones Memorial and won along with his quartet (3:01.37).
Fred Kerley makes his feelings known after the first 200m race of the 2025 season during the Grand Slam Track stop in Kingston. He finished behind Kenny Bednarek and Zharnel Hughes in the 200m distance.
In a post-race interview, Kerley shared that currently, for him, the run time doesn't matter, and it's just about the win. The former 100m world champion also added that the season is in progress, and he has a lot of training to do on the track, and he will be back on the podium when the time comes. He said (via Citius Meg):
"The time don't really matter, it's all about the W right now. The season is still progressing, we came here for the money, W's only thing that matter, time will come. It was much smoother than yesterday, still got work to do, do what I do best, go back and train. I'll be on the podium when it comes." (00:02 onwards)
Kerley faced disappointment in the 100m race in Kingston, where he finished 7th out of the 8 racers with a run time of 10.30 seconds.