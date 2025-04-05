"My pops went to prison for murder" - Fred Kerley gets real about childhood struggles and adoption

Fred Kerley revealed that his biological father's going to prison led to his adoption by his uncle and aunt. Kerley was raised with multiple cousins in the same household, the beginning that prepared him for a future in sports.

Ad

Kerley has established himself as one of the most promising track athletes, winning the 100m World title in 2019. He made it to two relay gold podiums at the 2019 and 2023 World Championships as well. His repertoire also includes two Olympic medals, a silver in the 100m in 2020 and a bronze in the same event in 2024. Kerley also boasted a stellar college career at South Plains College Texans, and Texas A&M Aggies.

Ad

Trending

Fred Kerley's beginning was not usual since his father and mother had troubled lives. So, the world gold medalist was adopted by his uncle and aunt, who also welcomed over 20 other children into their home. Recalling the story of his adoption in a conversation with The Pivot Podcast, Kerley said:

"So my pops went to prison for murder. My mom's still in the streets, so there's dopes and all that stuff. So, definitely, and my aunt and uncle adopted 26 of us, like 23, and a lot of other family members in the house and stuff. So, yes, that's why I'm, like, competitive. Like, you got to win-win situation.." (beginning 4:31)

Ad

Ad

Kerley capped his 2024 season with a 100m bronze at the Diamond League finals in Brussels. He also finished fifth in the 200m.

Fred Kerley once shared what motivated him to achieve success in the track and field

Fred Kerley at the OLYMPICS: AUG 04 Paris 2024 - (Source: Getty)

Fred Kerley has been in the spotlight for his prowess on the track and rivalry with the reigning Olympic champion, Noah Lyles. Despite an unpleasant childhood with his biological parents and sleeping on a pallet with 12 other children at his uncle and aunt's home, Kerley achieved great success. He once shared that he felt more motivated because he never wished to go back to experience his younger days.

Ad

"At the end of the day, we all had fun, we enjoyed ourselves and are doing great things right now. What motivates me is coming from what I come from and not being in the same predicament. Keep on accomplishing great things. You don’t want to be in the same position as you were when you were younger.” (Olympics.com)

Fred Kerley competed at the first stop of the Grand Slam Track in Kingston, finishing seventh in the 100m.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Agnijeeta Majumder Agnijeeta is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master’s degree in English and has worked as a school teacher, a blogger, a content writer and a sports writer over the past 5 years. A lover of high-adrenaline track and field events, she was also a sprinter during her school days.



Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone happens to be her favorite Olympian, and the athlete’s feat of breaking four records within 13 months inspires her, apart from the American's body language on and off the track. Grant Hackett swimming with a partially dysfunctional lung and winning gold in Athens is her all-time favorite Olympic moment.



Agnijeeta believes that deriving of unique angles from podcasts and interviews carried out by Olympics.com, along with hype-building of potential Olympic events on social media can help fill the coverage gap during the off season.



When not at her work desk, Agnijeeta likes to sing and paint. She also plays string instruments like guitar and ukulele and is an avid player of word puzzles. Know More