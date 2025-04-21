"Muscle memory is a b****" - Fred Kerley makes feelings known after dominating his first 400m in 2 years

Fred Kerley recently voiced his opinion after delivering an impressive performance in the 400m race. The two-time 100m Olympic medalist competed in the 400m event at the Mt. SAC Relays, which were held from April 16-19, at the Hilmer Lodge Stadium in Walnut, California.
He returned to the track for the 400m after a two-year break and clinched a dominating win with 44.73 seconds. To achieve this feat, he defeated Arizona State’s Jayden Davis and Unattached athlete Johnnie Blockburger, who posted 44.84 and 45.26, respectively. Kerley ran his last 400m at the Sydney Track Classic on March 11, 2023, where he topped with 44.65 seconds.
Following the recent dominance, Kerley attributed the success to his muscle memory, stating his trained reflexes were still sharp. When asked how he can maintain the endurance since short distances are his pet events, Kerley replied:
"Actually nothing changed. Muscle memory is a bitch. You always have muscle memory no matter what. So I will always have 43 in my legs. 44 is like walking."
He reshared the video and wrote:
"44.73 light work."
Kerley recorded his personal best in the 400m event at the 2019 USATF Championships. He led the event with 43.64 seconds which stands as the eighth-best time in the history.
"They don't really care about putting me on TV" - Fred Kerley expresses his disappointment in favoring white athletes over black in the media
Fred Kerley recently threw a shade on the reality of being a black athlete, stating he does not receive the media coverage he deserves. Born in San Antonio, Texas, Kerley is of African-American descent. In the Pivot Podcast, Kerley highlighted the reality of preferring a white athlete over a black athlete and said (25:37 onwards):
“I'm a n***a, they don't really care about putting me on TV. If you go look at 2021 (and) even this past year, everybody got their TV time. But they won't put a person like me on TV because they feel like I'm less than most people. They’d rather have light-skinned brothers, a light-skinned sister or the white person on TV. Or a different sport, but most of us track guys get belittled most of the time.”
Fred Kerley is a two-time Olympic medalist in the 100m. After winning a silver medal at the Tokyo Games, he bagged a bronze medal in the event at the Paris Games.