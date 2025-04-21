"Muscle memory is a b****" - Fred Kerley makes feelings known after dominating his first 400m in 2 years

Fred Kerley recently voiced his opinion after delivering an impressive performance in the 400m race. The two-time 100m Olympic medalist competed in the 400m event at the Mt. SAC Relays, which were held from April 16-19, at the Hilmer Lodge Stadium in Walnut, California.

Ad

He returned to the track for the 400m after a two-year break and clinched a dominating win with 44.73 seconds. To achieve this feat, he defeated Arizona State’s Jayden Davis and Unattached athlete Johnnie Blockburger, who posted 44.84 and 45.26, respectively. Kerley ran his last 400m at the Sydney Track Classic on March 11, 2023, where he topped with 44.65 seconds.

Following the recent dominance, Kerley attributed the success to his muscle memory, stating his trained reflexes were still sharp. When asked how he can maintain the endurance since short distances are his pet events, Kerley replied:

Ad

Trending

"Actually nothing changed. Muscle memory is a bitch. You always have muscle memory no matter what. So I will always have 43 in my legs. 44 is like walking."

He reshared the video and wrote:

"44.73 light work."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kerley recorded his personal best in the 400m event at the 2019 USATF Championships. He led the event with 43.64 seconds which stands as the eighth-best time in the history.

"They don't really care about putting me on TV" - Fred Kerley expresses his disappointment in favoring white athletes over black in the media

Fred Kerley of the United States during the Olympic Games 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo via Getty Images)

Fred Kerley recently threw a shade on the reality of being a black athlete, stating he does not receive the media coverage he deserves. Born in San Antonio, Texas, Kerley is of African-American descent. In the Pivot Podcast, Kerley highlighted the reality of preferring a white athlete over a black athlete and said (25:37 onwards):

Ad

“I'm a n***a, they don't really care about putting me on TV. If you go look at 2021 (and) even this past year, everybody got their TV time. But they won't put a person like me on TV because they feel like I'm less than most people. They’d rather have light-skinned brothers, a light-skinned sister or the white person on TV. Or a different sport, but most of us track guys get belittled most of the time.”

Fred Kerley is a two-time Olympic medalist in the 100m. After winning a silver medal at the Tokyo Games, he bagged a bronze medal in the event at the Paris Games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Janhavi Shinde Janhavi is a Sports Management graduate working as a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She emphasizes meticulous research and fact-checking before creating content, relying on multiple sources including social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter, as well as various sports publications.



She has competed in the 10m Air Rifle Shooting event at the national level alongside renowned athletes such as Anjali Bhagwat, Apurvi Chandela, and Anjum Moudgil, which further fueled her passion for the sport.



Abhinav Bindra is her favorite Olympian, and she particularly cherishes his and Neeraj Chopra's gold medal victories as they revolutionized Indian athletes' mindset towards achieving sporting excellence.



If given the opportunity to introduce a new sport to the Olympics, she would choose American Football for its widespread appeal and intense competition. Apart from reporting on the latest news in the world of Olympics, she likes to immerse herself in reading, painting, and traveling. Know More