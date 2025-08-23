Amid retirement rumors, Suni Lee relates to fans’ emotions over Paris 2024 uneven bars performance

Amid retirement speculation circulating online, Suni Lee has reacted to a 2024 Paris Olympics uneven bars podium training video. The gymnast hasn’t competed since her Paris Olympics run and is currently exploring other ventures.Lee battled kidney disease while striving to return to the Olympic stage in 2024. Her score of 14.800 solidified her spot on the uneven bars podium, earning her a bronze medal behind Algeria’s Kaylia Nemour and China’s Qiu Qiyuan.On August 22, a fan shared Lee’s 2024 Paris Olympic uneven bars podium training video on X, expressing how impressive her performance was, writing:“Can’t stop thinking about this.”Suni Lee shared the post, responding:“me too 🥲🥲”Despite her 2023 diagnosis of kidney disease, Lee fought her way back to secure a place on her second U.S. Olympic team. Her comeback inspired audiences, and her success in Paris further strengthened her fan support. Her bronze on the uneven bars marked her third medal of the Games, following a team gold and an all-around bronze.The 2024 Paris Olympics marked Lee’s second Olympic appearance; she made her debut at the Tokyo 2021 Olympics, where she won three medals, gold in the all-around, silver in the team event, and bronze on the uneven bars.“That was probably the happiest I’ve ever been”- When Suni Lee opened up about her Paris Olympics journeyThe Olympic Games-Paris 2024 - Source: GettyThe U.S. women’s gymnastics team at Paris included Simone Biles, Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles, and Suni Lee, with Leanne Wong and Joscelyn Roberson serving as alternates. The team secured gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics, marking the United States’ fourth Olympic team gold in women’s gymnastics.In an exclusive interview with Olympics.com on July 30, 2025, Lee reflected on her gold podium experience in Paris, describing it as probably the happiest moment of her life.“The first one will always be such a surreal feeling,” Lee said of Tokyo. “But coming back from everything at those Olympics, and with it also being a COVID Olympics, the environment at Paris was just so different. It was so much fun. Looking back on it, that was probably the happiest I’ve ever been. It really makes me realize how much love I have for the sport of gymnastics and just competing in general.”Suni Lee added that she felt she deserved to be happy and was amazed by the incredible opportunities gymnastics has given her.“I think I am finally understanding how good of a gymnast I am, and that all of the hard work I did definitely does pay off. I do deserve to be happy,” she said. “All of the opportunities I’ve been able to get have been amazing… and it’s really crazy that me doing gymnastics could put me in the same room as some of these people. It’s such a crazy feeling to explain.”After her Paris Olympic run, Suni Lee took some time off from competitions. The entire Paris Olympics team also sat out the elite competition season, including the U.S. Championships and Xfinity Gymnastics Championships.