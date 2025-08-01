Amid struggles with form, Sha'Carri Richardson shares adorable moment with training partner Twanisha Terry at USATF National Championships

After advancing to the next rounds of the 100m at the USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships, Sha'Carri Richardson was seen celebrating the feat with her training partner Twanisha Terry at the Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. Richardson's advancement to the next round shows a positive sign for the sprinter amid her struggles with form this season.Richardson clinched the spot for the final round after settling in second place in Heat 1 with 11.07 seconds. She followed Kayla White, who posted 10.89 seconds. Terry dominated Heat 2 with 10.89 seconds. The duo will compete in the semifinal round on Friday, August 1, 2025, in an attempt to earn the qualification for the 2025 World Athletics Championships to be held in Tokyo in September.Richardson and Terry train in Winter Garden, Florida, under the guidance of coach Dennis Mitchell. Following their advancement, Richardson was seen performing an adorable victory dance before Terry moved towards her. They both shared a warm hug. USATF shared the video while adding sweet messages and captions.&quot;Almost forgot this was the whole point.&quot;&quot;Doing life with your best friend &gt;&gt;&gt;&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe two American athletes, training under former sprinter and three-time Olympic medalist Mitchell, also earned a gold medal in the women's 4x100m relay at the Paris Games. The pair also contributed to the team's victory in the women's 4x100m relay at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest.&quot;Going to be a bang when you all will see my name&quot; - Sha'Carri Richardson sends a strong message after advancing to the next round at the 2025 USA Track and Field Outdoor ChampionshipsSha'Carri Richardson during the 2025 USATF Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Getty Images)Sha'Carri Richardson has struggled with her form in the ongoing season so far and also skipped the indoor races. She made her debut at the Golden Grand Prix and finished in fourth place. Later, she competed in the 100m at the Prefontaine Classic, but was far away from a decent performance as she settled in ninth place with 11.19 seconds. Following the qualification on Thursday, she showed confidence in her skills and stated that at the right time, she will execute a remarkable performance. Track &amp; Field Gazette shared a video of Richardson on X in which she said,&quot; I think so, I like to be a secret weapon. So, right now, finally just goes under the radar, but when it's time to hit, it's going to be a bang when you all will see my name.&quot; Sha'Carri Richardson won her first World Championships medals at the Budapest edition in 2023 after dominating the 100m race.