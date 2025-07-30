How Sha'Carri Richardson qualified for 2025 World Championships without competing at USATF Nationals

American track star Sha'Carri Richardson is all set to compete at the World Championships in September later this year, looking to add to her impressive medal tally. Richardson will be competing in the U.S. National Championships which starts on July 31st, which also serves as the trials for a World team spot.

However, even if Richardson doesn't place at the trials, she will still be heading to the World Championships. The 25-year-old automatically qualifies for the 2025 World Championships in Tokyo later this year because she holds a wildcard entry into the tournament as the defending 100m champion from 2023.

The American set the championship record in Budapest, recording a time of 10.65 seconds. Richardson will be competing alongside the usual maximum of three athletes per country, becoming a fourth at any event she participates in.

Sha'Carri Richardson is regarded as one of the best sprinters in the world. She established herself as one of the most exciting talents in the nation at Louisiana State University, where she broke the 100m collegiate record at the 2019 NCAA Championships.

Richardson would go on to earn multiple accolades, including becoming an Olympic champion at the Paris Olympics in 2024. She last competed at the 2025 Prefontaine Classic earlier this month.

Despite already qualifying for the Worlds, Richardson will look to set the pace at the U.S National Championships.

Sha'Carri Richardson makes feelings known on competing at 2028 Olympics

Sha'Carri Richardson at the 2025 Met Gala - Source: Getty

Sha'Carri Richardson recently made her feelings known on competing at the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles. In an interview with For The Win Magazine, she said:

"No, it's never too soon to look forward to L.A. Olympics. I feel like being a track and field athlete, we don't just show up for the Olympics. We have world championships. We have other meets that happen every other year as well, besides every four years. So, right now I'm looking forward to world championships in Tokyo as the reigning world champion in the 100 in September, and as well as from there, definitely building off of that momentum to go to 2028, and continue to represent myself, hard work, my team and of course, my country team USA."

Sha'Carri Richardson will have her sights set on winning an Olympic gold medal in an individual event at the LA Olympics. But before that, she will hope to retain her title at the World Championships.

