Amid Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone switch to 400m, Femke Bol set to experiment with new event at the Dutch National Championships

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and Femke Bol are two of the biggest stars the women's 400m hurdles has ever seen. However, with the 2025 World Championships just around the corner, McLaughlin-Levrone has shifted her focus to the flat 400m and now Bol has announced that she will be trying out a new event at the Dutch Athletics Championships.

So far in 2025, Bol has led an incredible season, competing primarily in the relay and 400m events. She kicked off her year with an appearance at the European Athletics Indoor Championships, where she ran the 4x400m and mixed 4x400m relay, leading Netherlands to gold in both events. Up next, the 24-year-old ran the 400m at the European Athletics Team Championships in Madrid, clocking a 49.48s for the win. She then made her 400m hurdles debut at the Monaco Diamond League, finishing first with a 51.95s.

Now, Female Bol has announced that she will be running the 200m sprint at the Dutch Athletics Championships that are scheduled to take place in Hengelo on August 2 and 3. Taking to her Instagram story, the Olympic champion wrote,

“Back in Hengelo for nationals tomorrow. 14:00 heats 200m, 17:30 finals 200m. Time for some speed.”

Bol’s current personal best for the 200m is a 22.64 she clocked at the Metz Moselle Athleor in February last year.

With Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone out of the running, Femke Bol a favorite to win her second consecutive 400m hurdle World Championships

Bol at the London Athletics Meet (Image Source: Getty)

In 2023, defending champion Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone was forced to sit out the Budapest World Championships as she dealt with a hamstring injury. In the American’s absence, Femke Bol stormed to the 400m hurdles title, dominating the field en route to the top of the podium.

Now, McLaughlin-Levrone has announced that she will not be competing in the 400m hurdles event at the 2025 World Championships either. The four-time Olympic gold-medalist explained that she was going to focus on the 400m flat for the time being.

With McLaughlin-Levrone out of the running, Bol becomes a favorite to clinch her second-consecutive 400m hurdles World Championships crown.

The Dutch athlete, who is the only woman except McLaughlin-Levrone to dip under the 52 second mark, will likely be the fastest hurdler on the field.

The 2025 World Championships are scheduled to take place in Tokyo, Japan between September 13 and 21. Outside of the 400m hurdles, Femke Bol will also be hunting for a gold in the 4x400m and mixed 4x400m relay events.

