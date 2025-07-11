Femke Bol gets nostalgic while gearing up to compete at the Monaco Diamond League 

Femke Bol expressed her thoughts as she geared up to compete at the Monaco Diamond League. The Dutch athlete became nostalgic as she was returning to compete on the track where she competed in her first Diamond League race five years ago.

The 25-year-old began her 2025 season with dominance in the indoor season, where she competed in the team events and completely skipped individual races. She won the gold medal in both the mixed 4x400m as well as the women's 4x400m relay at the European Athletics Championships 2025. Femke Bol kick-started her 2025 outdoor season in the 400m hurdles at the Rabat Diamond League and clinched the title with a new meet record.

It was followed by wins at the FBK Games and the Stockholm Diamond League. Femke Bol faced a slight setback at the Ostrava Golden Spike in the women's 400m and finished third against a highly competitive line-up of athletes. She quickly braced the setback and improved her performance to clinch the title in the women's 400m at the European Athletics Team Championships.

As she geared up for her next race at the Monaco Diamond League, Femke Bol became nostalgic as she recalled her journey as an athlete at Stade Louis II Stadium in Fontvieille. She expressed her excitement to compete in the stadium where she began her Diamond League journey.

"Excited to be back in the blocks tomorrow at the stadium where I ran my first diamond league 5 years ago 😍 20:04 400 hurdles ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥," she wrote.

Femke Bol opens up about competing against top American sprinter

Bol at the 2025 Diamond League - Herculis EBS: Previews - Source: Getty

Femke Bol opened up about competing against Dalilah Muhammad in a pre-race interview at the Monaco Diamond League. The Dutch athlete shared that she looked up to Muhammad's hurdle technique and was impressed by her race approach.

Moreover, Bol shared that she was starstruck while she competed against Dalilah Muhammad for the first time and praised the American for pushing the boundaries in the women's 400m hurdles.

“I think she's an amazing athlete. In 2019, I started to do the hurdles and she was so good and she's such a great hurdler also. I love her technique. I love the way she approaches her races. It's really something I always looked up to. I remember racing her there in the semifinals completely starstruck," she said.

Furthermore, Bol shared her thoughts on Dalilah Muhammad's retirement after the 2025 season and expressed that she would cherish the opportunity to compete against the highly accomplished athlete in her last season.

