“It's a pity she will leave” - Femke Bol makes her feelings known on racing Dalilah Muhammad in her farewell season

Olympic gold medalist Femke Bol has shared her admiration for Dalilah Muhammad, months after the American announced that she would be retiring after the 2025 track season. She made the statement ahead of the 400m hurdles race at the Monaco Diamond League, where both athletes are set to feature.

The former 400m hurdles world record holder made the announcement publicly just before the inaugural Grand Slam Track meet in Kingston. So far this year, she has been impressive, having clocked a season-best of 52.91s at the Stockholm Diamond League on June 15.

Ahead of their clash at the Monaco Diamond League on July 11, the Paris Olympics gold medalist in the mixed 4x400m relay expressed her admiration for Dalilah Muhammad during a pre-race press conference organized by the meet officials, stating:

“I think she's an amazing athlete. In 2019, I started to do the hurdles and she was so good and she's such a great hurdler also. I love her technique. I love the way she approaches her races. It's really something I always looked up to. I remember racing her there in the semifinals completely starstruck.”

“To be honest, I'm always still a bit starstruck when I see her. She's such a great athlete. So, I'm really happy I get to race her here. I'm happy to see in the great shape she is. It's really nice to get to race her in her last season. It's a pity she will leave, but of course, at one point it's for all of us like this.”

On the other hand, Femke Bol clocked the second-fastest 400m hurdles time of the 2025 season with a 52.11s run at the Stockholm Diamond League, placing her just behind Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, who posted a season best of 52.07s at the Grand Slam Track meet in Miami.

Femke Bol shares major life update as she gets engaged to boyfriend Ben Broeders

Femke Bol at World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023 (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images for World Athletics)

Femke Bol shared a major life update by announcing her engagement to her boyfriend and pole vaulter Ben Broeders on July 2. She revealed the news on Instagram, posting a photo of herself showing off her engagement ring and captioning it:

“My person for life, to forever with you ♥️💍✨”, she wrote.

The track and field community flooded the comments to congratulate Bol and Broeders on their big announcement. Tara Davis-Woodhall and her husband Hunter Woodhall, Mondo Duplantis and his fiancée Desiré Inglander, Katie Moon, Keely Hodgkinson and Amy Hunt were among the prominent names who sent their well-wishes to the adorable couple.

Bol also shared highlights from the month of June on her Instagram, including a teaser glimpse of her engagement proposal and a celebration of Ben Broeders’ 30th birthday. Broeders turned 30 on June 21, 2025.

