Despite her loss, Femke Bol reacts to adorable moment with fans at Ostrava Golden Spike

Femke Bol recently made her feelings known about the crowd at the Ostrava Golden Spike 2025. The Dutch athlete has competed in this event twice in her career so far, including the 2022 and 2025 iterations.

Ad

Bol was last seen in action at the Ostrava Golden Spike 2025, which took place at the Mestsky Stadion in Czechia on June 24. She competed in the 400m flat race and earned a third-place finish after recording a time of 49.98s. The Dutch was bested by Eid Naser and Irby Jackson, who earned the top two positions after clocking 49.15s and 49.82s, respectively.

Shortly after this, despite the loss, Bol shared a sweet reaction to adorable moments with her fans at the Ostrava Golden Spike. She reposted a picture shared by one of her fans on her Instagram story, where she was seen holding two phones and clicking a selfie with the crowd. Expressing her feelings about this adorable moment, she wrote:

Ad

Trending

"The crowd was🥰🤩♥️"

Bol’s Instagram stories

A few days ago, Bol sat for an interview with Athletics Weekly, where she opened up about her thoughts on the 2025 track and field season so far. (00:08 onwards)

Ad

"I think, I've only had two races, so it's been short but I am happy how it's going. I think I've opened my season really good. I was really happy to be back racing after skipping indoors," said Bol.

Ad

Femke Bol reflects on her form after competing at the Stockholm Diamond League

Femke Bol competed at the Stockholm Diamond League on June 15 in the 400m hurdles, where she clocked a stadium and meet record by registering a time of 52.11s. She bested Dalilah Muhammad, who earned the second-place finish after recording 52.91s. Following this race, she sat for an interview, where she opened up about her performance in one of her favorite stadiums.

Ad

Bol stated that she is not in her best shape yet, so earning the victory was special for her. Analyzing her performance, she wrote:

"This is one of my favorite stadiums so to take the stadium record makes me very happy. I am not in my best shape yet so to take the victory is especially good. I was very focused on the middle section of the race today, and that went well as I pushed ahead at the stage. I am still feeling some lactic but I am starting to feel the hurdles better every race," said Femke Bol.

Femke Bol also competed at the 2025 Fanny Blankers-Koen Games, which was held in her homeland, Hengelo, Netherlands, and earned a meeting record in the 400m hurdles event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nancy Singh An English Honors graduate, Nancy is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering US Olympic sports. She has a total experience of 4 years, having previously worked as a Marketing Executive for BYJU’S before finding her footing at SK.



To deliver the best content, Nancy keeps herself updated by reading as much as possible about the athletes and the sport, and believes that researching and trusting credible sources is the key to reporting ethical and accurate information.



Track and Field events particularly interest Nancy, and she is a fan of Allyson Felix. While she cherished each of her victories, her favorite Olympic moment happens to be the retired athlete’s 10th medal at the Games.



Nancy believes that covering the personal lives and training sessions of the Olympic athletes, and showcasing old podcasts or interviews would help bridge the coverage gap of the sport in its off season.



When away from her keyboard, Nancy spends most of her free time reading books. She also writes poems and plans on publishing a book. Know More